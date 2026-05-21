Queen Elizabeth backed Andrew’s trade envoy role, documents reveal

The former duke has been long embroiled in scandals over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain’s late queen Elizabeth II pushed for her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be given a high-profile job as a trade envoy, a senior official said in a 2000 document released by the government on Thursday.

The British government agreed to release the documents related to the disgraced former prince’s role as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, amid the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his remaining royal titles following the release of US files related to Epstein last year, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to the late American sex offender.

He is accused of sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his time as an official trade envoy for Britain.

The former prince was released after being questioned for hours by police and has not been charged. He denies any wrongdoing.

Queen Elizabeth’s wish

The 11 documents published by the government discuss the appointment of the former prince to a role as a special envoy for British Trade International (BTI), which promoted the UK abroad.

Following a “wide-ranging conversation” with the queen’s private secretary, BTI head David Wright wrote to the then foreign minister to say it was the queen’s “wish” that Andrew, then the Duke of York, be appointed to the role.

“The Queen is very keen that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests,” said the letter dated 25 February 2000.

One month earlier, in a message with the subject “Duke of York’s travel”, head of protocol Kathryn Colvin advised that the Duke of York “should not be offered golfing functions abroad”.

Colvin also noted that the former duke preferred “more sophisticated countries” and “liked travelling, especially when on royal business”.

‘No vetting’

The role was unpaid, but during his time as envoy, the then-prince was dubbed “Air Miles Andy” as he jetted around the world with his expenses, including luxury hotels, covered by taxpayers.

In a written statement to parliament, trade minister Chris Bryant said “we have found no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken.”

However, this was “understandable” as the “new appointment was a continuation of the Royal Family’s involvement in trade and investment promotion work”.

Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the US who was sacked over his ties to Epstein, is also being investigated for misconduct in public office when he was a government minister in the 2000s.

The Liberal Democrat party, which moved the government to release documents related to Mountbatten-Windsor, has also asked for the publication of any correspondence between Mandelson and the former prince.

Virginia Giuffre

The former duke has been long embroiled in scandals over his friendship with Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, claimed she was trafficked three times to have sex with the British royal, starting in 2001 and twice when she was 17.

Mountbatten-Windsor settled a US civil lawsuit in 2022 brought by Giuffre while not admitting liability.