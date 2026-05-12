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Epstein files on display at New York pop-up exhibit, all 3.5 million pages

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By Agence France Presse

5 minute read

12 May 2026

11:18 am

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A New York exhibit displays 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files, highlighting transparency and ongoing public interest in the case.

Epstein files on display at New York pop-up exhibit, all 3.5 million pages

The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organisation, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on 8 May 2026 in New York City. Picture: Edna Leshowitz / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

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A United States (US) transparency advocacy group has opened a temporary exhibition in New York with only one text on display: a print-out of all the files released by the US Department of Justice, roughly 3.5 million pages relating to financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organisation, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages from the Epstein files, made available to the public, at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca, New York City, on 8 May 2026. People will be able to view the files from 8 to 21 May, but access will be by appointment only. Picture: Edna Leshowitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The library, dubbed “The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” has bound all the documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 3 437 volumes, all numbered and organised on shelves.

“The truth is hard to deny when it’s printed and bound for you to see,” reads the website for the Institute of Primary Facts, the Washington-based nonprofit behind the display.

Those interested in seeing the files at the library in Tribeca can do so by registering online.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 8: A timeline of events is illustrated on a wall on the main floor where The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organization, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on May 8, 2026 in New York City. People will be able to view the files from May 8 to 21, but access will be by appointment only. Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images/AFP Picture via Edna Leshowitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
A timeline of events is illustrated on a wall on the main floor where The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organisation, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on 8 May 2026 in New York City. Picture: Edna Leshowitz / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

However, due to errors by the Department of Justice in failing to redact the names of some of the victims included in the documents, the general public is not allowed to consult the files. The exhibit offers exceptions for some professionals, like journalists and lawyers.

The pop-up also has a display on the longstanding relationship between President Donald Trump and Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors.

The pair were friends for decades before they reportedly fell out in 2004 over a property deal, after which Trump reportedly denounced his former ally. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing after showing up repeatedly in the so-called “Epstein Files“.

The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organisation, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on 8 May 2026 in New York City. Picture: Edna Leshowitz / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

“We’re a pro-democracy organisation, with the goal of educating the public using these kinds of sort of pop-up museums and other in-real-life experiences to help people understand the corruption in the United States, the dangers to democracy,” David Garrett, one of the creators behind the project, told AFP.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 8: Hundreds of lit candles representing victims of sex trafficking are placed in the center of the main floor where the Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organization, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on May 8, 2026 in New York City. People will be able to view the files from May 8 to 21, but access will be by appointment only. Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images/AFP Picture via / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Hundreds of lit candles representing victims of sex trafficking are placed in the centre of the main floor where the Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organisation, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on 8 May 2026 in New York City. Picture: Edna Leshowitz / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Garrett said he believes “there needs to be real public outcry” about how the Trump administration has handled the document release, with many accusing justice officials of covering up Trump’s ties to Epstein.

“And what we attempted to do here was to create, or help to create, a public outcry to have real accountability,” he added.

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The exhibit is open to the public until 21 May.

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