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Two London Jews stabbed in latest attack targeting Jewish community

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

29 April 2026

03:46 pm

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The incident in the British capital took place in Golders Green, home to a large Jewish community.

Two London Jews stabbed in latest attack targeting Jewish community

Police cordon off a scene in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on April 29, 2026, after two people were stabbed, and a suspect was arrested. Picture: Justin Tallis / AFP

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Two Jewish Londoners were stabbed Wednesday in north London following a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites in the area, as the prime minister and mayor of London led condemnation of the “appalling” assaults.

A man was arrested after he was seen running with a knife “attempting to stab Jewish members of the public”, the Shomrim Jewish neighbourhood watch said on social media.

It added that two people were stabbed and were being treated by Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer ambulance service.

Knife attack shocks Jewish community in north London amid rising attacks

The incident in the British capital took place in Golders Green, home to a large Jewish community.

It comes in the wake of a spate of arson attacks on synagogues and community sites in north London in recent weeks.

It also follows a deadly attack on a synagogue in northern Manchester last October on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

That attack killed two people and seriously injured three, prompting increased anxiety among Jewish communities.

Starmer told lawmakers in parliament that a police investigation was underway.

“The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain,” he added on X.

“Those responsible will be brought to justice,” he said.

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‘Shocking antisemitic attacks’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the attack “on two Jewish Londoners” as “appalling”.

“London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society,” he said on X.

The first London attack in late March saw four ambulances belonging to Hatzola set ablaze.

Other incidents

Other incidents have followed, including an attack on the Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow as well as the premises of a Jewish charity.

Last week, the Finchley Reform Synagogue was targeted.

“We stand with the Jewish community and we must root out this hatred,” said deputy prime minister David Lammy.

Police have arrested 26 people for the various attacks, launched since the start of the US-Iran war on Iran on February 28.

Many of the incidents have been claimed by a little-known group, believed to be linked to Iran, called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), meaning The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand.

Monitoring groups have reported an upsurge in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Britain, particularly since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Community Security Trust recorded 3 700 instances of anti-Jewish hate across the UK last year, a four percent rise on 2024, but down on 2023.

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