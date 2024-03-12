Romania detains Andrew Tate over UK sex offence charges

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrested in Romania over UK sex offense charges.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate (L) are accompanied by police officers after arriving in front of the Court of Appeal in a police vehicle in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024, following their arrest over UK sex offence charges. – Romanian authorities said in a statement that they executed “two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offences, of exploitation of persons on the territory of the UK”. A Bucharest court of appeals is expected to rule later on March 12 whether to extend their detention. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

Controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania over UK sex offence charges, police said on Tuesday.

The brothers were arrested on Monday evening at their home near the capital Bucharest, where they are under judicial supervision in a separate case.

Romanian authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that they had executed “two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offences, of exploitation of persons on the territory of the UK”.

A Bucharest appeals court is expected to rule later on Tuesday whether to extend their detention.

Arriving at the court around midday, the brothers, dressed in black and in handcuffs, were led from the van to the court room.

Their lawyer Eugen Vidineac said the warrants were not admissible because the brothers were awaiting trial in Romania on separate charges.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate’s house arrest lifted

Tate’s spokesperson Mateea Petrescu said earlier on Tuesday that the charges in the British case date back to “2012-2015” and “include allegations of sexual aggression”, with the Westminster Magistrates Court issuing the warrants.

The charges were “dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2017-2019” but have now “resurfaced”, the spokesperson added.

Plans to flee

Petrescu said that the 37-year-old former kickboxer and his brother Tristan, 35, “unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system”.

In June 2023, lawyers for four women threatened Tate with a lawsuit in the British courts over allegations of sexual assault, serving him with legal papers by British law firm McCue Jury and Partners.

The women, now in their late twenties and early thirties, say the offences took place in the 2010s, when Tate was based in Britain.

The UK law firm representing them said that the allegations included “violent rapes, serious physical assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour”.

ALSO READ: Divisive influencer Andrew Tate says his being framed

In a statement on Tuesday, the law firm welcomed the arrest, citing recent information that the Tate brothers “might have been planning to flee Romania”.

“We wrote to the British police to bring this to their attention and to urge them to immediately seek a warrant for Tate’s detention in Romania and extradition to the UK,” the firm added.

Speaking at the Bucharest court before Tuesday’s hearing, the Tates’ lawyer Vidineac dismissed the claim of such plans as “an absolute fantasy”.

Nine million followers

Tate — a self-described misogynist with a large online presence — is awaiting trial in Romania along with his brother on separate charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

The two men, who claim they are innocent, are suspected of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania, as well as in the United States and Britain.

They allegedly coerced women into forced labour and pornographic acts for “substantial financial benefits”.

ALSO READ: Former pro kickboxer Andrew Tate accused of human trafficking

At the end of 2022 they were arrested in Romania and spent three months in detention.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, Tate’s videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

His account “Cobratate” on X has almost nine million followers.

– By: © Agence France-Presse