Sergeant charged with ‘cheating’ husband’s premeditated murder denied bail

Cop denied bail over accusations of fatally shooting her husband during an argument at their Soshanguve home.

A police sergeant from Dube Police Station, who is facing charges for the premeditated murder of her husband, was denied bail.

Sergeant Kate Lindiwe Hlongwane, 43, who is attached to the Dube Police Station under visible policing, was denied bail by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court in connection with her husband and the father of her three children, Russel Hlongwane, 40’s murder.

Husband shot several times with service pistol

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, in the early hours of 28 January 2024, the couple argued at their Soshanguve home where Hlongwane allegedly shot her husband several times with her service pistol.

“When the neighbour heard the gunshots, it was alleged that he came to the yard and found the deceased shot on the ground. He then took the deceased to Akasia Hospital, where he died a few hours later,” she said.

The case was forwarded to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation and management after the sergeant was taken into custody on the same day.

“In court, Hlongwane denied intentionally killing her husband; instead, she said the gun went off while wrestling with it with the husband. She therefore asked the court to release her on bail because she is the primary caregiver of her three minor children,” Mahanjana said.

However, the prosecutor advocate, Tumelo Letaoana, opposed her release on bail and argued that Hlongwane disqualified herself from the responsibility of taking care of her children; as such, the children are now taken care of by the family of the deceased.

Tired of her cheating husband

“Furthermore, Adv. Letaoana told the court that Hlongwane committed a serious offence of gender-based violence (GBV), where, through a voice recording that was played in court, Hlongwane told her friend that she was tired of her cheating husband and was now going to use her power,” Mahanjana said.

According to the NPA, the magistrate agreed with the state that Hlongwane had not upheld the standards expected of her to persuade the court to grant her bail and that the state had outdone itself in opposing bail.

The matter was postponed to 29 April 2024 for further investigations.

