Russia says its seized the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine

"Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin.

A rescuer walks past a damaged car in front of a shopping centre destroyed as a result of a missile strike, in Horlivka, Russian occupied Ukraine, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Russia on Monday said its forces now fully controlled the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “success” that would mean less shelling on the nearby Russian-held city of Donetsk.

“Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin in a meeting shown on state television.

Piles of rubbles and gutted apartment buildings over a wide area could be seen in drone images shown on Russian television that were said to be of Maryinka.

“I want to congratulate you. This is a success” which gives Russian troops “the opportunity to move into a wider operational area,” Putin told Shoigu.

Shoigu said the control of Maryinka would enable his soldiers to “move further in this direction” and “make it possible to protect Donetsk more effectively from strikes” from Ukrainian forces.

A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces which started in June along the front line in the south and east of the country has largely petered out, with few successes.

Russian forces have increased pressure in recent weeks.

