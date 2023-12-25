World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

25 Dec 2023

09:00 pm

Russia says its seized the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine

"Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin.

Russia, Ukraine

A rescuer walks past a damaged car in front of a shopping centre destroyed as a result of a missile strike, in Horlivka, Russian occupied Ukraine, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Russia on Monday said its forces now fully controlled the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “success” that would mean less shelling on the nearby Russian-held city of Donetsk.

ALSO READ: Orthodox priests in Moldova rebel against Moscow rule

“Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin in a meeting shown on state television.

Piles of rubbles and gutted apartment buildings over a wide area could be seen in drone images shown on Russian television that were said to be of Maryinka.

“I want to congratulate you. This is a success” which gives Russian troops “the opportunity to move into a wider operational area,” Putin told Shoigu.

ALSO READ: How Ukraine independence song became a Christmas classic

Shoigu said the control of Maryinka would enable his soldiers to “move further in this direction” and “make it possible to protect Donetsk more effectively from strikes” from Ukrainian forces.

A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces which started in June along the front line in the south and east of the country has largely petered out, with few successes.

Russian forces have increased pressure in recent weeks.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine Russia War

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe