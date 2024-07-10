Snake-packed pants: Man nabbed smuggling 100 live reptiles into China [VIDEO]

An accompanying video showed two border agents peering into transparent plastic bags filled with squirming red, pink and white snakes.

China is one of the world’s biggest animal trafficking hubs, but authorities have cracked down on the illicit trade in recent years. Picture: Screen Grab

A man has been caught trying to smuggle over 100 live snakes into mainland China by cramming them into his trousers, according to the country’s customs authority.

China Customs said in a statement on Tuesday that customs officers stopped the unnamed traveler as he tried to slip out of semi-autonomous Hong Kong and into the border city of Shenzhen.

The statement clarified that during inspection, customs officers discovered six canvas drawstring bags packed in the pockets of the passenger’s trousers, sealed with tape.

It added that upon opening, customs officers found living snakes in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors in each bag

The statement said officers seized 104 of the scaly reptiles, including milk snakes and corn snakes, many of which were non-native species.

China is one of the world’s biggest animal trafficking hubs, but authorities have cracked down on the illicit trade in recent years.

The country’s biosecurity and disease control laws forbid people from bringing in non-native species without permission.

The customs authority stated that they will hold individuals who violate regulations accountable under the law, without detailing the man’s specific penalty.

