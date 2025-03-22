Trump says Musk should not see top secret US plans for any war with China

Musk was at the Pentagon on Friday, but Trump attacked reports, first published in the New York Times, about the visit.

US President Donald Trump (L) with businessman Elon Musk on stage during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

President Donald Trump said Friday that Elon Musk should not be allowed to see top secret US plans for any war with China, in a rare admission that his billionaire ally’s business links raised potential conflicts of interest.

Trump strongly denied media reports that the world’s richest man, now leading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), would receive a classified Pentagon briefing on its war strategy.

Tesla and Space X boss Musk has major business interests in China but also has huge US defense contracts, while his status as an unelected advisor to Trump has raised concerns about his influence.

ALSO READ: 33 dead as Trump orders strikes on Huthis in Yemen

“I don’t want to show it to anybody. You’re talking about a potential war with China,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“Certainly you wouldn’t show it to a businessman who is helping us so much… Elon has businesses in China and he would be susceptible perhaps to that.”

Trump, who was unveiling a contract for Boeing to build the next-generation F-47 fighter jet, described Musk as a “patriot” and hailed his efforts to slash back the US federal government, including the Defense Department.

Musk was at the Pentagon on Friday, but Trump attacked reports, first published in the New York Times, about the visit.

“They really are the enemy of the people,” Trump said of the Times, which reported Musk was to receive a briefing in a secure room dubbed “The Tank” on maritime tactics and targeting plans.

The paper said the briefing was called off after it was publicized.

‘Amazing visit’

The United States increasingly sees China as its biggest rival and tensions have soared since Trump’s inauguration as the world’s two largest economies hit each other with tariffs.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hailed the “amazing visit” by Musk to the Pentagon.

“I look forward to continuing our work together,” Hegseth said on X.

Musk joined the chorus of criticism of the Times, labelling it “pure propaganda” on his social media platform X.

ALSO READ: ‘Rasool had one job… he was clearly a red flag to a bull for Trump’ – expert

“I’ve been to the Pentagon many times over many years. Not my first time in the building,” he wrote.

Musk has long-standing business ties to China, however.

His automaker Tesla produces some of its electric vehicles at a huge so-called gigafactory in Shanghai and is trying to compete with fast-growing Chinese manufacturers.

The entrepreneur has become a cult figure in China and has fostered ties with its leadership. He has also suggested the self-ruled island of Taiwan should become part of China.

Trump: ‘Musk has no conflicts of interest’

In the United States, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Musk has no conflicts of interest, even as Musk leads a harsh overhaul of US government agencies that in some cases his companies have dealings with.

Musk’s SpaceX has US government defense contracts worth billions of dollars, including for launching rockets and for the use of the Starlink satellite service.

ALSO READ: Cape Independence leaders ‘trying to sell the Western Cape to Trump’

Trump has recently further blurred the line by promoting Tesla cars after attacks by vandals over Musk’s links to the White House. Trump suggested Friday that such vandals could be deported to prisons in El Salvador.

Democrats have meanwhile blasted Trump for handing administration policy to Musk despite him undergoing no background checks and heading companies with government contracts.