Cape Independence leaders ‘trying to sell the Western Cape to Trump’

Craig has been actively advocating for and promoting the independence of the Western Cape Republic of South Africa.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has suggested that the Cape Independence Advocacy Group is creating a space for the United States (US) to colonise the Western Cape.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group told The Citizen it will send a delegation to meet with Trump administration officials in April.

Meetings with Trump officials

The meeting will seek to raise awareness of the campaign for Cape independence and provide key insights into its vision and objectives, including those which are likely to be perceived as beneficial to the US.

“We wish to firstly raise funds to scale up our promotion of the Cape Independence in South Africa, and then to request diplomatic support from the US, including placing pressure on the Western Cape government to respect democratic principles and to call a referendum on Cape Independence.

“Thirdly, we want to request assistance with our contingency plan to hold a private referendum if the WC premier continues to block an official referendum, and lastly, lay the groundwork for future international recognition of an independent Western Cape,” said the group’s leader Phil Craig.

The meeting will also touch on the challenges faced by South Africans, allegedly at the hands of the current government.

Craig said he anticipated a “very positive reception in the US”.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group’s trip to the US follows visits by AfriForum, Solidarity, and the DA to Washington.

Colonisation of the Western Cape

Reacting to the trip, ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona alleged it was an attempt to reverse South Africa’s democratic gains.

“This is an indication that there are white people in South Africa who have abandoned the pact of togetherness and social cohesion. They are clearly happy with colonisation.

“Cape Independence is trying to sell the Western Cape to Trump. They want a second colonisation.

“This is an attempt to reverse the progress that liberation movements on the continent have made,” he said.

He said the trips to the US by independent groups were an attempt to “sell out” the country to Western forces.

“We are an independent country with our own laws, and these laws only seek to deal with redress issues. These are just people who do not want to share and let go of their privileges,” he said.

Should Craig’s dual citizenship be revoked?

Ntshona said he is disappointed that Craig, who is leading the Cape Independence movement, is not a native of South Africa but continues to interfere in the country’s diplomatic affairs.

He also holds British citizenship.

“We have been saying that his South African citizenship should be taken away because he is causing problems in the country,” he said.

Trips to Washington not ‘innocent’ says analyst

Free State University (UFS) political analyst Sanet Solomon told The Citizen that the numerous visits by independent groups to the US are not innocent.

“Over the past few months, we have noted an increase in visits from independent groups and organisations to the US. While these may appear innocent, they are not necessarily.

“The Solidarity and Cape Independence group visits are rooted in the same ideas. They are groups going to the US in hopes that the US would be willing to support their causes and interfere in the affairs of an independent and sovereign state,” Solomon said.

She said these groups hope to exploit the poor diplomatic ties between the US and South Africa to advance their agendas.

“This is unacceptable, as they are operating outside the formal diplomatic channels and creating parallel structures outside the formal South African diplomatic core,” she said.

She said these independent groups hope the US will support their unconstitutional break-away from the country.

“The Cape Independence group seems to be unaware that the US is taking strain and would not be able to financially or militarily support causes outside of its borders given its looming debt, possible upcoming recession, and declining internal dynamics,” she said.

