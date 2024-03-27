US ‘retreats’ as UN demands Gaza ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council’s adopted ceasefire resolution on the Israeli-Palestine war in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 30 000 people, has been lauded as “significant” by South Africa. However, experts fear a fragile truce may not hold beyond holy month of Ramadan. WATCH: SA welcomes UN Security Council demand for ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel not happy Analysts yesterday said they were concerned about a veiled threat by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who maintained Israel would not stop the war in Gaza while hostages were still being held there. Resolution 2728 (2024) called for an…

The United Nations Security Council’s adopted ceasefire resolution on the Israeli-Palestine war in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 30 000 people, has been lauded as “significant” by South Africa.

However, experts fear a fragile truce may not hold beyond holy month of Ramadan.

Analysts yesterday said they were concerned about a veiled threat by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who maintained Israel would not stop the war in Gaza while hostages were still being held there. Resolution 2728 (2024) called for an immediate ceasefire.

The US did not veto the measure, in a shift from its previous position. It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

In an unprecedented divergence in relations between the US and Israel, believed to have been fuelled by the US not using its veto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled meetings scheduled this week with US officials in Washington.

‘A clear retreat’

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said: “This is a clear retreat from the consistent position of the US in the Security Council since the beginning of this war. This withdrawal hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We must seize the opportunity presented by this Security Council resolution to create a firm foundation for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations. We need to stop the carnage and begin walking a path to peace.”

Naledi Pandor, international relations and cooperation minister, said: “South Africa is pleased the Security Council has at long last demanded an immediate and lasting ceasefire for the month of Ramadan.

“The resolution must also propose this ceasefire should lead to a lasting, sustainable one.”

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies declined to comment. “It is not our mandate to comment on Israel-specific issues,” its spokesperson, Cherise Zeffert, said.

University of SA international relations professor Ahmed Jazbhay said: “This is a diplomatic coup for Palestine and its supporters around the world, showing the US it cannot continue on this path, which is a bigger issue.

“Israel has violated more than 62 UN resolutions with absolutely no consequences. “Chances of Israel adhering to this resolution are quite slim.

“If you go by utterances of Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who are spitting fire right now, the war is far from over … is likely to resume after Ramadan

“The only way to exert pressure on Israel is for diplomatic pressure to be accompanied by an arms embargo. There needs to be a follow up.”

Jazbhay said a ceasefire during Ramadan leading to a lasting truce should be respected. “This should be accompanied by the unconditional release of all hostages.”

Rina King of the South African Jews for a Free Palestine, said: “Anybody working to restore humanity in this world needs to isolate Israel through disinvestment, boycotting Israeli products and sanctioning the country in all fronts.

Ceasefire rejected by Israel

“The UN Security Council ceasefire has been rejected by Israel, with the US saying there is no obligation on Israel to comply.

“Israel has undertaken not to stop the attacks and we expect more vicious spells after Ramadan.”

King said Israel held more than 7 000 people hostage and Hamas held 150 in Gaza – having withdrawn from negotiations in Qatar.

“While we welcome the moral victory at the UN Security Council, we are mindful of the fact that the genocide is set to continue,” cautioned King.