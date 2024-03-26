WATCH: SA welcomes UN Security Council demand for ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel not happy

After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the United Nations Security Council “will be tested” on its adherence to its Gaza ceasefire resolution.

After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the United States, Israel’s ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained from the vote.

However, Israel was not happy with the Security Council’s decision.

The much anticipated ceasefire comes as the Islamic month of Ramadan just passed the halfway mark.

Ramadan began on 10 March and is expected to end on the 9th of April.

Ball in UN court

Pandor said South Africa is pleased that the Security Council at last agreed to a resolution calling for a ceasefire for a long-term period during the month of Ramadan, but also work should begin towards a permanent ceasefire.

She said South Africa called for a ceasefire for “many, many weeks.”

“The ball is now in the court of the Security Council because they’ll be tested as to their ability to ensure adherence to the resolution on having agreed to a resolution, having tabled it as passed by the majority of members. This is certainly an encouraging step.”

Pandor said it is now the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties.

“South Africa remains concerned that in the over five months, since the conflict began, thousands have lost their lives, including over 13 000 children. As Resolution 2728 notes, there is an “urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip.

“It is therefore vital that the parties comply with the Security Council and demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law,” Pandor said.

The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a “lasting, sustainable ceasefire” and demands that Hamas free hostages.

Netanyahu arrest

Last week, Pandor said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should have already issued a warrant of arrest for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

In an interview with British-American broadcaster Mehdi Hasan in Washington, DC, Pandor emphasised that the ICC must take action, just as they did with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and others.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres demanded that the resolution be implemented.

“Failure would be unforgivable,” Guterres wrote on X.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan​ was not happy about the ceasefire.

“On the one hand the resolution says taking civilian hostages is in violation of international law, yet on the other hand, despite the fact that you know Hamas won’t listen to your calls and release the hostages, you demand a ceasefire. Taking a moment and thinking about this moral contradiction.”

Freedom

However, an emotional and teary-eyed Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour called for freedom.

“Life must prevail in Gaza, must prevail in Gaza, freedom must prevail in Palestine. For six months now, every single Palestinian in Gaza has endured untold suffering.”

Hamas welcomed the resolution and said it would engage in talks on a prisoner exchange brokered by Qatar, after repeated delays in securing a deal.

The death toll in Gaza since 7 October, 2023 has now reached over 32 333 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed, and 74 more than 694 others injured.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed nearly 1 200 people.

