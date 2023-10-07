Zelensky says Israel has ‘indisputable’ right to defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country is fending off a Russian invasion, said Saturday that Israel had an unquestionable right to defend itself from attacks from Palestinian militants.

“Israel’s right to defence is indisputable,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

“Terror is always a crime, not just against one country or specific victims, but against humanity as a whole,” he said.

“The world must stand united… so that terror does not attempt to take or destroy life anywhere and at any moment,” Zelensky said.

A special department has been set up to help Ukrainians who may need assistance in Israel, according to his statement.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said “Ukrainians understand and share the pain of the Israeli people”.

Earlier the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it “strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv”.

“We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people,” the ministry said.

Israel has sought to maintain neutrality between the warring sides since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February last year.

It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict but stopped short of delivering weapons to Kyiv, which was hoping to gain from Israel air defence skills.