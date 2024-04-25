Steenhuisen defends remarks, says he is ‘right to warn people’

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has defended his controversial remarks about opposition parties campaigning in the Western Cape. Speaking to The Citizen, he said the DA’s campaigns were going well in the Western Cape and the party remained committed to securing its majority. He said he did not feel entitled to the province but was entitled to defend the DA’s record there. “When people come with nonsense like trying to blame the DA for national government failures, I think it is embarrassing for those parties when we point it out. When people come with these crazy arguments and want…

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has defended his controversial remarks about opposition parties campaigning in the Western Cape.

Speaking to The Citizen, he said the DA’s campaigns were going well in the Western Cape and the party remained committed to securing its majority.

He said he did not feel entitled to the province but was entitled to defend the DA’s record there.

“When people come with nonsense like trying to blame the DA for national government failures, I think it is embarrassing for those parties when we point it out. When people come with these crazy arguments and want to expropriate land without compensation and nationalise land then I think we have a right to warn people about the ill effects of those policies,” he said.

‘It’s not an egg and spoon race’

“And this is an election. It’s not an egg and spoon race. People must not get touched on their studio when they get pushed back on their policies.

“This is a political race. It’s robust. People who are going into the political race need to develop a thicker skin than some of these people are demonstrating.”

Steenhuisen raised concerns about parties campaigning in the province at the DA’s election manifesto launch on 6 April and accused opposition parties of wanting to loot the provincial government.

He mentioned parties like Rise Mzansi, Patriotic Alliance (PA), the Good party and the National Coloured Congress.

Knysna situation highlights what he’s trying to warn

“I asked what happens when people split the vote in the Western Cape by voting for smaller opposition parties – they open the door for the coalition of corruption to come in and loot,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the situation in Knysna highlighted what he was trying to warn voters about.

“Knysna, for instance, where the DA’s majority was not sufficient to stay in government, but with the assistance of the PA [Patritic Alliance], EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] and the ANC, that municipality is being looted. It now has sewage running into the lagoon and there’s a mountain of rubbish outside,” he said.

“There’s a clear reason why the ANC and parties like the PA would like to get control of the Western Cape. It’s because it’s one of the only treasuries left in the country that still has money in the bank and is still functional. Everything else has been looted in the other provinces.”

