‘No resignations since Floyd left’: EFF investigates support decline in KZN [VIDEO]

The EFF lost 300 000 votes in Kwa-Zulu-Natal

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) top leadership will spend the weekend in Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) to find out why the party lost thousands of votes in that province.

The party’s Secretary General, Marshall Dlamini briefed the media on Friday about the work of the Central Command team.

“The EFF has lost a lot of votes in Kwa-Zulu-Natal. In the legislature, we have lost six seats and we have two left. We have lost around 300,000 votes,” he said.

Dlamini said the leaders will meet with regional structures and branches to find out if they experienced any challenges on the road to the 2024 elections.

Accountability

Dlamini said the party would deliberate on the findings of their trip to KZN once a report has been drafted.

“We want to listen to the branches so we come with a report. We want to listen, we don’t know they were the ones who were on the ground. By Monday, we would have a clear response and clear diagnosis,” he said.

‘No resignations’ after Shivambu left

Meanwhile, Dlamini confirmed that there have been no resignations since the departure of the party’s former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu from the party.

“No, we have not received any resignation since Floyd left,” he said.

Dlamini said he believed that the EFF is the people’s party and that it should have received enough votes in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

“KZN is our province and we will never give up on this province,” he said.

MK threat

Meanwhile, the EFF and other parties were challenged by the inception of the MK party, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been seen as an important figure in KZN politics and was instrumental for the ANC in winning the province back from the IFP in the early 90s.

The MK received a majority of votes in KZN replacing the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the ANC as the biggest parties in the province.

It was not clear if the EFF would regain its ground in KZN.

On the other hand, the ANC had also embarked on a fact-finding mission in KZN a few days ago.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) met with the provincial leadership and regions to establish problems that the party faced on the road to the elections.

The ANC is currently in a government of provincial unity with the IFP and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KZN despite having performed poorly in the provincial elections.

WATCH HERE: EFF leader Julius Malema convenes the party’s Central Command Team meeting