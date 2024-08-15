Politics

By Faizel Patel

15 Aug 2024

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu resigns from EFF

There has been “simmering tensions” between Malema and Shivambu.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has announced his official resignation from the party.

Shivambu made the announcement during an urgent press briefing on Thursday at Winne Madikizela Mandela House, the party’s headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

The red berets have reportedly been rocked by challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May. The party was dealt a blow with the formation of former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party pushing the EFF to the fourth most popular party in the country.

ALSO READ: EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu and others to ‘step down’

Tensions

There has reportedly been “simmering tensions” between Malema and Shivambu.

In July last year, Shivambu dismissed claims that there were divisions brewing between him and Malema saying they are “blood brothers”.

Last month, the former chairman of the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank Tshifhiwa Matodzi implicated Malema and Shivambu in dodgy dealings in connection with the looting of R16.1m from the struggling bank.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gayton McKenzie refers to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as ‘ice boy’ in Parliament

