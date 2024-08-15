BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu resigns from EFF
There has been “simmering tensions” between Malema and Shivambu.
EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has announced his official resignation from the party.
Shivambu made the announcement during an urgent press briefing on Thursday at Winne Madikizela Mandela House, the party’s headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.
The red berets have reportedly been rocked by challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May. The party was dealt a blow with the formation of former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party pushing the EFF to the fourth most popular party in the country.
ALSO READ: EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu and others to ‘step down’
Tensions
There has reportedly been “simmering tensions” between Malema and Shivambu.
In July last year, Shivambu dismissed claims that there were divisions brewing between him and Malema saying they are “blood brothers”.
Last month, the former chairman of the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank Tshifhiwa Matodzi implicated Malema and Shivambu in dodgy dealings in connection with the looting of R16.1m from the struggling bank.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Gayton McKenzie refers to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as ‘ice boy’ in Parliament
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.