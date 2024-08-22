‘I’ll never betray the revolution’: MK party’s Shivambu sends veiled message to Malema

'We are not in the business of trying to please each other's egos,' Floyd Shivambu said on Thursday.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s Floyd Shivambu has seemingly taken a jab at his friend and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema following his recent political shift.

On Thursday, Shivambu was announced as the national organiser of the MK party, a position that places him in charge of governance, political education, and the establishment of party structures, among other responsibilities.

This move comes just a week after Shivambu left the EFF to join the Jacob Zuma-led political formation.

Floyd Shivambu responds to Malema

Addressing the media in Sandton, Shivambu emphasised the need for all “progressive” parties to unite in the fight for a common cause.

“The attempt for unification is not just an opportunistic one because there were electoral declines of the EFF… it is a genuine political discussion, which all South Africans must enter into; those in favour of the revolution,” the MK party national organiser told journalists during a Q&A session.

Shivambu appeared to address criticism from Malema, who earlier this week had some words regarding his former deputy’s departure from the EFF.

“Some people were saying ‘you are betraying me’… where does that enter? You don’t even suggest that I’m betraying the revolution. I’ll never betray the revolution because we are not in the business of trying to please each other’s egos.

“We are in the business of building a revolutionary movement that is going to emancipate the black majority, and Africans in particular, and we are unapologetic about that. That is what we stand for.”

“President Zuma, when he was inducting all of us yesterday, said we might be friends. I think we are friends, but friendship won’t apply here.

“[He said] if you don’t do things right, you are going to be taken care of appropriately,” the former EFF deputy president said.

MK party not a dictatorship

Shivambu also made it clear that he is not concerned about the possibility of being removed from his new role, despite recent structural changes within the MK party.

“If I am removed as national organiser, I am going to be a member. If I am removed as a member, I am going to volunteer and put up posters, even without the approval of the leadership. I’m not here for opportunistic purposes.”

He also defended the MK party, asserting that Zuma’s leadership style is not authoritarian.

“All the progressive forces, let’s unite and build this movement. There’s no dictatorship, there’s political discussions.

“In all the times we have got to interact with President Zuma, he has the patience to have political and ideological discussions to persuade people about how do we move forward.”

Malema on Shivambu’s exit

Last Thursday, the EFF held a press conference at its headquarters, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House, in Johannesburg.

During the briefing, Malema expressed deep personal pain over the exit of his former deputy president, likening it to the grief he experienced when he lost his mother.

The EFF leader also conceded that more members might follow in Shivambu’s footsteps.

Malema spoke at the EFF’s ground forces forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Monday and admitted that he could not explain why Shivambu had left the party.

He denied that a strained relationship between himself and Shivambu was behind his friend’s resignation.

