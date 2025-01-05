WATCH: No serious injuries after fire breaks out Tshwane brewery

There were some hazardous materials such as liquid sodium hydroxide UN1824 (caustic soda) in 20 litre plastic cans that were affected by the fire.

The blaze broke out at the Phelindaba Brewery near Atteridgeville, in Pretoria West, on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department said there were no serious injuries following a fire at a brewery in Pretoria.

It is understood the blaze broke out at the Phelindaba Brewery near Atteridgeville, in Pretoria West, on Saturday afternoon and left one firefighter injured.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said they responded to the fire just after 5 pm.

WATCH: Firefighters at the scene of the fire

‘Plume of black smoke”

Mnguni said firefighting resources from several fire stations including Central Fire Station, Philip Nel Park Fire Station, Atteridgeville Fire Station, Rosslyn Fire Station, Silverton Fire Station and Wonderboom Fire Station were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze.

“While the firefighters were still en route and responding to the scene they could see a large plume of black smoke resulting from the building fire.

“On arrival, the firefighters found out that the decanting area of the brewery was well alight and the fire had also spread to the canteen building. Firefighters immediately established incident command and began with firefighting operations,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni said the blaze was extinguished early on Sunday morning.

Hazardous material

He said several more firefighting resources from Hatfield Fire Station, Heuweloord Fire Station and Innesdale Fire Station were dispatched as backup due to the complexity of the incident.

“There were some hazardous materials such as liquid sodium hydroxide UN1824 (caustic soda) in 20-litre plastic cans that were affected by the fire, causing a minor chemical spillage.

“The firefighters’ response and their on-site operations helped contain the fire to the affected decanting area, thus preventing it from spreading to the other nearby chemicals such as ammonia, carbon dioxide and lactic acid within the processing plant,” Mnguni said.

Injury

Mnguni said firefighters managed to swiftly extinguish the fire, save a large portion of the building in the canteen and protect the other nearby exposed buildings.

“The fire was completely extinguished on the morning of Sunday at about 4:22 am. The Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Province Emergency Medical Services, the South African Police Service and other role-players were on the scene and assisted with incident management.

“One firefighter sustained serious injuries to his leg when he slipped during firefighting operations. He was immediately treated on the scene and transported to a private hospital,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

