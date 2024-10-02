Parts of Tshwane in the dark after Pyramid Substation burns down [VIDEO]

The estimated time for restoration of electricity will be communicated once the bulk of the repair work has been completed.

The blaze gutted the Pyramid Substation in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: X/@nasiphim

Parts of Rooiwal, north of Tshwane, have been left without electricity following a fire at the Pyramid Substation.

It is understood the blaze gutted the substation in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Watch acting Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya at the Pyramid Substation assessing the fire damage

Acting Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya at the Pyramid Substation in Rooiwal on Wednesday morning assessing the damage caused by fire that engulfed the substation. #PyramidSubstation #Fire #Tshwane @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/6MuYnUFGUf — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) October 2, 2024

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Correctional Services head office in Tshwane [VIDEO]

Fire

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the fire tripped the 132kv Line 1 Bellom-Parktown, which caused an outage to the Pretoria North, Wonderboom, Wolmer, Pyramid, Pumulani, Koedoespoort and parts of Waltloo Substations.

“The city’s emergency services department was dispatched to the scene and swiftly extinguished the blaze. A team of technicians from the Energy and Electricity Department was also dispatched to the scene and managed to isolate the fault.

“All the affected substations have now been switched back, except for the Pyramid Substation, which will remain off until the repair work has been completed,” Bokaba said.

Cause of the fire

Bokaba added that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

“Currently, only the Rooiwal Sewerage Plant and households around the Pyramid Substation have been affected by the power supply interruption. Our technicians will be working around the clock to ensure that power supply is restored to the affected areas.

“The city is mindful that customers who are fed from the substation are experiencing a blackout and will be kept up to date with progress relating to the repairs which are underway,” Bokaba said.

Electricity restoration

Bokaba said the estimated time for the restoration of electricity will be communicated once the bulk of the repair work has been completed.

“The city apologises to the affected residents for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen occurrence. Consumers will be kept abreast of the developments.”

In August, large parts of Pretoria were left in the dark, following an explosion and fire at the Njala substation near the Delmas road.

Many parts of the city, from Pretoria East to the Moot were left without power, including the area from Moreleta Park to Villieria.

ALSO READ: Chaos at Bethlehem Airshow after 19 cars damaged by fire [VIDEO]