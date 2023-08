Rustenburg mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma has emerged as chair of the ANC in the Bojanala district – making her the first woman to hold that office after defeated Madibeng counterpart Douglas Maimane. The highly contested regional conference began on Friday, but was delayed due to accreditation processes and load shedding, with results only announced yesterday. Mabale-Huma’s faction, known as N4, won with a clean sweep. Kagiso Moleko was elected as her deputy, Raymond Moraila as secretary-general, Thapelo Thobokoe as deputy secretary-general and Thabo Jacobs as treasurer. A senior North West ANC leader believes the emergence of the N4 faction will further...

A senior North West ANC leader believes the emergence of the N4 faction will further deepen divisions in a provincial executive committee (PEC), which is led by a rival faction, known as the N12.

“The N12 faction is weakening daily. They do not have a presence in the ANC Youth League and the ANC Women League,” said the leader.

“They have now lost the Bojanala district. They share power with the [Cyril] Ramaphosa-aligned forces in Ngaka Modiri Molema district.”

He also claimed the PEC was not as united as it was when they went to the ANC national elective conference in Nasrec last year.

“Our PEC officials are divided, and are drifting apart daily. Provincial treasurer Sello Lehari and secretary Louis Diremelo are aligned to Ramaphosa and have disengaged themselves from the posture of the PEC that contradicted the North West ANC provincial general council,” he added, referring to the decision to support Zweli Mkhize against Ramaphosa.

The N12, led by acting premier Nono Maloyi, is said to be in control of only the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati out of four districts.

Meanwhile, five former leaders who lost their challenge of the legitimacy of the PEC are appealing, and the matter will be heard on 25 August.

Political analyst Prof André Duvenage said the North West ANC has a long history of internal struggles.

“The support from the district in the province does not go to Maloyi (N12). There will be a power struggle throughout. I have no doubt the legal cases will have a negative impact on the ANC.”