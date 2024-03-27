Trio accused of killing LGBTQ activist Sam Mbatha found guilty

Mbatha’s body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section on 17 July, 2021.

Three men accused of killing of 24-year-old LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha have been found guilty on all charges related to his murder.

Arthur Khoza (19), Mahlatsi Nkuna (21) and Thato Mosetla (22) appeared in the North West High Court of South Africa on Tuesday where judgment was handed down.

The matter was postponed to 25 July for sentencing.

Guilty

Mosetla abandoned his attempts to get bail while Khoza and Nkuna were out on R500 bail each.

All three men faced charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Judge Frances Reid found them guilty on all charges.

“The state, through Advocate Nangamso Goloda, closed its case after leading evidence through five witnesses, who testified on incidents leading to Mbatha’s death.”

Grim discovery

The trio were arrested following an intensive investigation by the police, linking them to the murder of Mbatha.

Police investigations led officers to a house in Phutha section near Klipgat in June 2021, where they found bloodstains on the floor, under and on top of a bed, as well as on a carpet.

Mamothame said Mbatha was positively identified through DNA testing.

“An axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime was found on top of the roof of the house. DNA samples positively identified Sam Mbatha as the deceased person, whose body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section on 17 June, 2021.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the judgment and expressed hope for a suitable sentence to be imposed against the trio when the matter appears in court in July.

