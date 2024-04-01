Church murder: Limpopo husband is on the run after shooting and killing his wife

The murder suspect stormed into the church during a sermon.

Thohoyandou Police are looking for a male suspect who shot and killed his 45-year old wife in church on Saturday. Image: iStock

Thohoyandou Police have launched a manhunt for a male suspect who shot and killed his wife during a church service.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Makonde Village, Limpopo.

In a shocking act, the man stormed into the premises during a church sermon and fired multiple shots at the 45-year old victim, killing her instantly.

After murdering his wife in cold blood, the suspect reportedly got into a silver-grey Toyota Corolla and fled the scene.

“While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be unruled,” Limpopo Saps said in a statement.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt. General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, and called for the police to urgently track down and arrest the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Fatal fists

Meanwhile, Klerksdorp Police arrested a 30-year old man on Sunday, for the murder of his girlfriend.

According to reports, the suspect was sitting with the 25-year old victim along with their friends at Brakspruit, near Klerksdorp when a fight broke out.

The victim is said to have allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, leading him to violently retaliate – punching her until she fell down.

She was reportedly left lying on the floor for an unspecified period of time. However, it was only when the owner of the room attempted to wake her up upon his return when he realised that she was not moving.

“He then alerted the friends and the boyfriend. An ambulance and the police were called and the victim was declared dead at the scene,” said North West Saps.

The suspect charged with murder is currently in police custody, and is expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

