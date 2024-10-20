North West ANC councillor arrested for alleged extortion

According to unconfirmed reports, the councillor allegedly demanded R50,000 and warned that construction would be interrupted if not paid.

The SA Police Service’s anti-gang unit has arrested three suspects, including a ward councillor over alleged extortion

46-year-old ward Councillor Mpho Andrew Hlongwane, Oratile Mafulako (19) and Mosimanegape Donald Sejeso (25) were arrested in Wolmaransstad on Wednesday. They appeared before the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court this week and were granted R1000 bail each.

They will appear again on 13 December.

According to the IEC, Hlongwane is an ANC councillor in ward 64004001.

Construction mafia extortion

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said a businessman awarded a contract to build a supermarket in the area was allegedly blackmailed since June 2024.

“The contractor contacted the local Councillor and asked for assistance to employ locals. Thereafter he was allegedly threatened numerous times and payments were demanded for his safety and smooth running of the building project.

“The contractor reported the matter to the police in early September, who after thorough investigations, arrested the trio.”

According to unconfirmed reports by local publication Mornongwa, Hlongwane and Sejeso allegedly demanded R50,000 each and warned that construction would be interrupted if not paid.

The contractor reportedly initially complied and paid a total of R20,000 in instalments, before later reporting the matter.

A criminal offence

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lamented the scourge of extortion.

‘Extortion is a criminal offence where an individual illegally obtains money, property or services from another person by threatening harm or using coercive measures.

“These threats can involve physical violence, property damage, accusations of crime, or exposure of sensitive information.”

Councillors demanding ‘protection fees’

The arrest follows that of a former ward councillor in the province who allegedly demanded a “protection fee” from a contractor.

The contractor was installing fibre when Letlhogonolo Molefe tried to solicit R50,000 from them.

He appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court in July on charges of intimidation, extortion and obstruction at the construction site.

In May, Orange Farm ANC councillor Zacharia Mokoari was arrested for allegedly being involved in the extortion of local businesses.

According to the Sowetan, a community liaison officer for a project in the area applied for a protection order against Mokoari, claiming intimidation.

