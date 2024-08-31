Eastern Cape extortionists invade school for the blind and demand R50K

Education MEC Fundile Gade has urged the community to work with law enforcement agencies to bring the extortionists and thugs to justice.

In yet another incident of extortion, Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed a Zakhele Primary School principal on Wednesday.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Education, the principal was killed inside the school premises in KwaBhaca, Alfred Ndzo West, at about 9am.

The perpetrator, suspected to be an extortionist, fled the scene on foot and disappeared into the nearby forest.

The SAPS was called to the scene and they responded with dogs, but the perpetrator was not found.

ALSO READ: ‘Boko Haram’ in Mamelodi: Brazen mafias embracing extortion terror tactics

“Pupils and staff members were dismissed on Wednesday and Thursday, while a School Governing Body (SGB) meeting is scheduled for Monday to brief everyone about the case and the department’s plan to support the school,” said the department.

Social workers will visit the school on Monday to provide counselling for both teachers and pupils.

Extortionists target school

In a separate incident, a group of extortionists stormed the home of an Efata School for the Blind nurse in Mthatha, OR Tambo Inland.

ALSO READ: Two Joburg police officers get 10 years for R14 000 extortion

According to the department, the extortionists demanded a R50,000 ransom from the nurse. He refused, and the extortionists took his mobile phone, laptop and television.

The same criminals sent a message to the principal demanding the same ransom.

A case of extortion has been opened with the police, and an investigation is underway.

“The department has referred the matter to the police while, internally, the department is strengthening its security system,” said the department.

Education MEC Fundile Gade has urged the community to work with law enforcement agencies to bring the extortionists to justice.

“These incidents are a serious indictment of the government and pose a threat of litigious cases arising if employees can be killed in this fashion while at work,” said Gade.

ALSO READ: ‘Pay up or die!’ − Eastern Cape under siege from extortion syndicates

“The security and justice cluster must appreciate the dire long-term effects of this scourge. We need to go back to the drawing board, review the existing strategy, and execute a new plan to yield different results.”

Extortion on the rise

Presenting the quarterly crime statistics on Friday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said crime is generally on the increase. However, there are worrying trends, including murder, rape, hijacking, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

Extortion has become a significant problem across the country, affecting businesses of all types.

On Thursday night, four suspected extortionists were shot dead in Milnerton by police after they opened fire on them. Four other suspects were injured.

It is believed that the suspects were on their way to commit a mass shooting, as several firearms and ammunition were seized.

The SAPS has deployed a specialised unit in response to the rising crime levels in Mthatha and Gqeberha.

NOW READ: Should the military be called to deal with extortion and mafias? Holomisa responds

“This targeted intervention aims to address specific challenges and bring relief to communities experiencing heightened crime rates,” said Mchunu.

According to the minister, 135 cases of kidnapping for ransom were recorded in the first quarter. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal account for 81 and 15 cases, respectively.