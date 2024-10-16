Nine extortion suspects arrested for murder and armed robbery in KZN

Police targeted the extortionists' residence where they uncovered a weapons cache and illicit substances.

The police have apprehended nine suspects linked to a series of serious crimes including extortion, murder, and armed robbery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

The arrests were made during an intelligence-driven operation in the Glenmore area of Umbilo, in Durban.

All nine suspects are scheduled to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, to face charges related to their alleged crimes.

Ammunition and drugs found

Members of Operation Vala UMgodi, a specialised police unit, conducted the raid that led to the capture of the suspects.

The apprehended suspects were aged between 19 and 40 years old.

The operation targeted a residence on Grundel Road, where police uncovered a weapons cache and illicit substances.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (Saps) in the province said they found the operation resulted in the seizure of two pistols, a rifle magazine, and 173 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Additionally, the police recovered a quantity of drugs from the premises.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in extortion, murder, armed robberies, and drug-related activities in the eThekwini District,” said Netshiunda.

Cape Town extortionists shot dead

The country has seen a rise in extortion-related cases this year. In a separate incident in Cape Town, two suspected extortionists were killed in a police shootout on Tuesday afternoon.

The two were shot dead along the N1 near Century City, while one of their companions was only wounded.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, the injured suspect was expedited to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Pojie said the police were acting on a tip-off when they pursued a vehicle with two passengers and a driver.

“Upon realising that police were following them, the suspects fired shots at the police. A shootout along the N1 near the Sable Road offramp ensued,” he said.

This prompted the authorities to return the fire. Fortunately none of the officers were harmed during the bullets exchange.

The police confiscated three guns from the suspects’ vehicle.

