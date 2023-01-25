North West health dept’s contractor accused of UIF fraud, unfair treatment of employees

Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

More than 200 security guards employed by Mazaxa construction and projects, contracted by the North West department of health, are accusing the company of a range of transgressions.

These include defrauding them of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions, not paying bonuses or providing uniforms and unfair treatment at the workplace.

According to the settlement agreement dated 12 October, 2022 from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration hearing held in Rustenburg: “All security employees employed by Mazaxa were supposed to get their bonuses between November and December 2022. All employees will be paid annual bonuses on 15 November and December 15, 2022.”

UIF money deducted

A male security employee, who cannot be named for fear of victimisation, said the security company was not compliant with a range of requirements.

“The company gave us uniforms when they first arrived here in July 2021. They deduct UIF money but the department of labour says that we are not paying UIF. We don’t pay provident funds because the company does not want to contribute.

“We have notified the department of health but they do not seem to be doing anything about these issues,” the source stated.

The department of health in the North West refuted the claims: “Mazaxa confirmed that two sets of full uniforms were provided. They are in the process of procuring and issuing new uniforms,” spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said.

The security workers dismissed the department of health‘s claim.

Company does not pay for maternity leave

The security company, based in Limpopo, did not comment on the questions sent to head office in Mokopane and to operational manager, Rantso Majafa.

Another security officer said the company did not pay for maternity leave or annual leave. The department claimed they were not aware of this and said UIF was being paid. But they have not seen evidence.

Verification of compliance with labour matters was set for February and March 2023 and transgressions would be tackled, Lekgethwane added.