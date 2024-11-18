North-West University expertise address catastrophic teacher shortfall

Immediate action is needed if the country’s degrading educational system is to be salvaged.

Thirty-one thousand. That is the conservative estimate of the current teacher shortage in South Africa. Classrooms are overcrowded, with ballooning learner-to-teacher ratios, especially in rural and under-resourced schools. This severely impacts dropout rates and education quality.

A looming retirement crisis

This is not where the woes of future learners end. It is estimated that nearly half the teaching workforce will retire within the next decade, meaning the demand for new teachers will only keep increasing.

The need for immediate action

Immediate action is needed if the country’s degrading educational system is to be salvaged. The current situation in KwaZulu-Natal, where there are insufficient funds to pay more than 11,000 teachers, cannot become the norm.

Challenges in attracting new teachers

How do we keep enticing potential teachers to follow a career path where uncertainty and a lack of top-level support are coupled with a crumbling infrastructure that is ill-equipped to meet the needs of their chosen profession?

The NWU’s Perspective

Understanding the challenges

According to Prof Maryna Reyneke, deputy dean for Teaching and Learning in the Faculty of Education at the North-West University (NWU), both the university and its Faculty of Education fully understand the challenges prospective teachers face in the South African context.

“The education landscape indeed presents significant obstacles that leave aspiring teachers grappling with questions of stability and job security, professional growth and fulfilment. However, there are compelling reasons and strategic approaches to attract motivated individuals to and retain them in this noble profession,” she explains.

Elevating the Purpose of Teaching

“Firstly, we must reaffirm and elevate the essential purpose of teaching as a deeply impactful, transformative career. Through the ages teachers have always held and continue to hold the power to shape society, to inspire young minds and to spark change, not only in communities where teachers find themselves, but also in national and international contexts.

Teaching and learning in the Faculty of Education are aligned with the attainment of teacher competencies and NWU graduate attributes such as flexibility, adaptability, resilience, creative and critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Our aim is to deliver prospective teachers who see themselves as agents of change in diverse contexts who can rise above obstacles.”

Highlighting the Integrated Approach

Communicating an integrated teacher education approach is also crucial:

“Secondly, we are highlighting the advantages of our integrated approach to teacher education, which combines content expertise with pedagogical skill-building. This ensures that our graduates are well prepared, not only with the knowledge they need to teach but with the adaptive strategies required for diverse and evolving classroom environments. By building confidence and capability through this comprehensive approach, we manage to instil a sense of preparedness and empowerment.”

Building Support Networks

She also emphasises how the NWU is fostering support networks in education through mentorship and professional development programmes, and by advocating for better resources.

“In addition, while issues like infrastructure require systemic change, we are developing strong support networks in the education community, including mentorship and ongoing professional development. In the latter regard we offer various short learning programmes, as well as formal qualifications such as a BEd Honours, an Advanced Certificate in Teaching, an Advanced Diploma in Education and master’s-degree and doctoral programmes.

Our faculty is committed to advocating for our teachers at all levels, working with policymakers to secure better support and resources. By creating a culture that champions collaboration, encourages innovation and supports professional growth, we can help teachers feel sustained and valued on their journey.”

NWU’s Legacy in Teacher Education

The NWU has been providing the country with teachers for more than a century, and its Faculty of Education is an undisputed leader in its field.

Five Dedicated Teaching Schools

The faculty boasts five teaching and learning schools:

Language Education

Psycho-Social Education

Professional Studies in Education

Mathematics, Science and Technology Education

Commerce and Social Studies in Education

The Vital Role of Quality Teachers

Addressing South Africa’s Education Gaps

Producing quality teachers is critical for South Africa, as the country’s education system faces severe shortages and significant performance gaps.

Ensuring Long-Term Stability

Teachers are vital in reducing dropout rates and improving foundational literacy and numeracy, which are crucial for long-term socio-economic stability. A strong, well-prepared teaching workforce can help address inequalities by equipping learners with the skills needed to succeed.

Enabling Innovation and Cohesion

Quality teachers also enhance the country’s ability to innovate, build a skilled workforce and foster social cohesion, making them indispensable in overcoming South Africa’s developmental challenges and realising sustainable growth.

Prof Reyneke: “The country needs more teachers, and in attracting potential teachers we are presenting an honest, realistic view while empowering them with the skills, resilience and community support they need to thrive.”