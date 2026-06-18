Foreign tourist shot at South Africa’s Kruger National Park

Saps is currently on scene conducting investigations

A 69-year-old tourist from Canada has been killed in the popular South African Kruger National Park after a firearm was allegedly shot by accident during a braai.

This happened at a concession-operated braai picnic area near Phabeni Gate in the park on Wednesday evening, SA National Parks officials said.

A private concession is an area leased from the government and managed by private operators, including safari companies.

The South African Police Service is currently on the scene conducting investigations.

A braai turns into a nightmare for one guest

It is alleged that the injured guest was part of a group booked outside the park that came in for a bush braai.

It was at the event when a private guide accidentally discharged his firearm, injuring the guest.

This is a developing story.