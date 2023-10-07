Northern Cape veld fire claims lives of five soldiers, destroys military vehicles

The veld fire swept across the SANDF Combat Training Centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape on Friday

Five members of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) have lost their lives in a veld fire in the Northern Cape.

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greef said the veld fire swept across the SANDF Combat Training Centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape on Friday.

“5 Members of the SANDF (4 males and 1 female) lost their lives and several members were injured. Multiple military vehicles were destroyed as well as terits and other equipment.

Investigations

Sandu expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Yet another tragedy has now claimed the lives of South African soldiers bringing to total 12 soldiers lost in the past 3 weeks,” Greef said.

Greef said a board of inquiry will be convened by the SANDF to investigate the incident.

“It will determine among other things, the circumstances leading to the loss of personnel & equipment as well as the value of the equipment losses (which by social media footage seem substantial)

Sandu encourages SANDF members partaking in the exercise at Lohatia to stand strong and expresses the union’s support and appreciation for the members’ service to South Africa,” Greef said.

Soldiers killed

In September, four SANDF members died when a front tyre burst of the broken-down Samil 50 they were in while being towed in the Northern Cape.

The four were ejected from the vehicle, which rolled over them. Another two were critically injured, with another nine suffering minor injuries.

All the members were from 8 SA Infantry in Upington.

Greef said the facts surrounding the incidents were unclear “and no doubt the SANDF will be conducting an inquiry”.

Mariners killed

In a separate incident on the same day three SA Naby mariners lost their lives when they were swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine in stormy sea conditions

Lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine in rough seas while doing a vertical transfer training exercise

The crew had been busy with a vertical transfer exercise involving a military helicopter when high waves swept seven officers out to sea.

