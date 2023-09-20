News

Faizel Patel

20 Sep 2023

Two SA Navy mariners dead, others rescued off coast of Cape Town

It is believed that the mariners had been washed off the deck of a navy submarine but this is yet to be confirmed.

Two naval mariners dead, others rescued at Slangkop Lighthouse

The incident happened near the Slangkop Lighthouse, in Kommetjie, near Cape Town. Photo: iStock

Two people believed to be naval mariners have died after reportedly being washed overboard, near the Slangkop Lighthouse, in Kommetjie, near Cape Town.

It is believed that the mariners were washed off the deck of a navy submarine but this is yet to be confirmed.

Rescue

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said they received a called about the incident on Wednesday.

“On arrival at the scene, seven divers were rescued from the water. Sadly two are deceased, two have been transported to hospital in a serious condition and it appears at this stage that the four are safe with minimal injuries.

“There is a rescue operation still in progress to recover one diver from a naval vessel offshore Slangkop Lighthouse. This is an ongoing operation,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon added that police, EMS, the SA Navy and Air Force, navy command and the maritime rescue co-ordination centre are involved in the search.

Spring tide

During the weekend, a 93-year-old woman was killed following the spring high tide that battered restaurants, houses and cars along the coast in the Eastern and Western Cape on Saturday.

Lambinon said businesses affected by the spring high tide include The Brass Bell restaurant in Kalk Bay, as well as extensive damage in George, and Wilderness along the Southern Cape coastline.

“There has been quite widespread damage across the coastline, including sand dune erosion, structural damage, and we’ve learnt that NSRI Wilderness and paramedics were at a scene in Leentjiesklip, George, yesterday (Saturday) afternoon where a 93-year-old female had sadly passed away,” Lambinon said.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman killed after wave crashes into car park with another surge expected

