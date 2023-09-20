Two SA Navy mariners dead, others rescued off coast of Cape Town

It is believed that the mariners had been washed off the deck of a navy submarine but this is yet to be confirmed.

The incident happened near the Slangkop Lighthouse, in Kommetjie, near Cape Town. Photo: iStock

Two people believed to be naval mariners have died after reportedly being washed overboard, near the Slangkop Lighthouse, in Kommetjie, near Cape Town.

Rescue

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said they received a called about the incident on Wednesday.

“On arrival at the scene, seven divers were rescued from the water. Sadly two are deceased, two have been transported to hospital in a serious condition and it appears at this stage that the four are safe with minimal injuries.

“There is a rescue operation still in progress to recover one diver from a naval vessel offshore Slangkop Lighthouse. This is an ongoing operation,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon added that police, EMS, the SA Navy and Air Force, navy command and the maritime rescue co-ordination centre are involved in the search.

Hoping for a good outcome here.



As has been seen over the past few days around South Africa’s coast the present Cape wave conditions are highly unusual and unpredictable.



Accidents like these can happen despite the precautions taken to keep sailors safe. https://t.co/qdpKw9cjF0 https://t.co/ekWugBYrMa — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) September 20, 2023

Spring tide

During the weekend, a 93-year-old woman was killed following the spring high tide that battered restaurants, houses and cars along the coast in the Eastern and Western Cape on Saturday.

Lambinon said businesses affected by the spring high tide include The Brass Bell restaurant in Kalk Bay, as well as extensive damage in George, and Wilderness along the Southern Cape coastline.

“There has been quite widespread damage across the coastline, including sand dune erosion, structural damage, and we’ve learnt that NSRI Wilderness and paramedics were at a scene in Leentjiesklip, George, yesterday (Saturday) afternoon where a 93-year-old female had sadly passed away,” Lambinon said.

