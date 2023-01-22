‘We will not be intimidated’ – TV studio CEO says after ‘military precision’ robbery

Faizel Patel

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of television station INX Prime said he will not be deterred by threats and intimidation.

This comes after a robbery that took place at the INX Prime studios in Houghton, Johannesburg last week.

Staff members were held at gunpoint by several armed robbers on Tuesday.

Robbery

According to the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), a large amount of broadcast equipment – including computers and television screens – was stolen during the robbery.

Sanef said no staff members were injured in the robbery.

INX Prime chief executive Farhad Omar said he believed the robbery was not a random one, adding that a computer that was stolen during the incident was used to hack the company’s server in the early hours of Tuesday.

Telling stories

The military precision of the robbery was also concerning.

“We will not back down, we will not be intimidated and we will continue to tell the stories you seek to silence,” he said.

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) also condemned, in the strongest terms, the robbery that took place at the studios of INX Prime.

Robbery disturbing

Acting Director General of the GCIS, Michael Currin, said the news of the robbery was “indeed disturbing.”

“It is particularly disheartening as INX Prime has only been on air for four months, with their broadcast reaching people in sub-Saharan Africa. It is vital that we have such platforms to tell the African story.”

“The media is a platform to amplify voice, facilitate meaningful participation, disseminate key information and foster social change. South Africa’s media landscape is strong, dynamic, independent and free, and we must do all in our power to protect the media,” added Currin.

The GCIS said it is confident that the South African Police Services (SAPS) will move with speed to apprehend the perpetrators.

Brave journalists

Last year, Katy Katopodis, the News Director at Newzroom Afrika and chair of the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), said journalism and journalists were under attack during an event honouring journalist and media personalities.

“Journalists have been targeted, harassed, trolled. Just speaking to some of our colleagues, you hear that female journalists particularly in the field were threatened with rape. That is the reality of what happens. Unfortunately, it’s become part of the norm,” Katopodis said.

INX Prime, broadcasts across sub-Saharan Africa and can be accessed through DStv on channel 345.

