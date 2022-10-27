Media personalities and brave journalists honoured at glittering event

Faizel Patel

Journalists and media personalities from across the country have once again been rewarded by Adcock Ingram, Sponsors of Brave for their incredible work in a year fraught with adversity and challenges.

Journalists from media houses across the country gathered at the Sanctuary Mandela, once the home of Madiba in Houghton, on Wednesday for the prestigious awards by Adcock Ingram OTC, Sponsors of Brave.

Brave journalists

Katy Katopodis the News Director at Newzroom Afrika and chair of the South African National Editors Forum’s (SANEF) Journalism wellness and safety committee said the Brave Journalism Media Awards is an ode to the brave, the ones who stand at a split road and choose the path less travelled.

“These are the people, brave enough to take risks, investigate, ask the really tough questions. We run toward stories when others run away, and brave enough to tell stories in South Africa that truly matter.”

“We honour those who believe in journalists and journalism and to invest in media, because media freedom is at the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Katopodis.

Karyn Maughan

Katopodis also shared the outpouring support for News24 journalist Karyn Maughan in her battles with former President Jacob Zuma.

“I was at our annual Adcock Ingram OTC Sanef fundraiser and in fact at that event our chairman Sbu Ngalwa said something really, really important and I think it’s important to repeat it. We stand with Karyn Maughan, we stand with journalists who are being victimised and harassed. Karyn certainly has our support.”

“Journalists have been targeted, harassed, trolled. Just speaking to some of our colleagues, you hear who female journalists particularly in the field were threatened with rape. That is the reality of what happens. Unfortunately, it’s become part of the norm,” Katopodis said.

Journalists honoured

International journalists including Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who worked for the Arabic-language channel Al Jazeera and killed by Israeli forces in May while reporting from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin was honoured at the event.

Journalists and media personalities who were honoured on the night included Yusuf Abramjee, Ashraf Garda, Fakir Hassen, Farhad Omar, Clement Manyathela, Aki Anastasiou, Derek Watts, Gareth Cliff, Mandy Wiener, Heidi Giokos and many others including The Citizen senior digital journalist Faizel Patel.

Adcock OTC, Sponsors of Brave also honoured media personality Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts an honest and unapologetic spirit posthumously with an award which was received by her actress sister from Isidingo fame, Hlubi Mboya.

#BraveJournalismMediaAwards… #AdcockIngram Last year this time Kuli and I were sharing a table. What a wonderful person who was larger than life… and a very good friend ???? She is sorely missed. Kuli’s sister @HlubiMboya accepted her award. pic.twitter.com/3G8YEGUVi8— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) October 26, 2022

Battles

Katopodis said the battles against journalists and media freedom continues, aluta continua.

“It has become customary for our media, journalists and colleagues to face these abuses, but we stand strong and in light of all that, despite all of that, you are here today because nothing has stopped us from asking the questions.”

“To the editors behind the scenes, the funders behind the scenes who believe in media and who believe in journalists and journalism, we applaud you equally,” Katopodis said.

Food and entertainment

Entertainment was provided by Evita Bezuidenhout, created by Pieter-Dirk Uys a South African performer, author, satirist and social activist who has everyone in stitches.

Media personalities also enjoyed the sumptuous dinner from late former President Nelson Mandela’s personal chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya.

She recreated some of Madiba’s favourite dishes for everyone.

Chef Xoliswa Ndoyiya cooked for Nelson Mandela and his family for two decades and co-authored the cookbook Ukutya Kwasekhaya: Tastes from Nelson Mandela’s Kitchen.

