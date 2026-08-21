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JUST IN: NPA drops charges against Dumisani Khumalo

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

21 August 2026

11:58 am

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The charges stemmed from the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

JUST IN: NPA drops charges against Dumisani Khumalo

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn all the fraud and corruption charges against seven senior crime intelligence officials, including the divisional head, General Dumisani Khumalo and his co-accused, without any conditions.

The charges stemmed from the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele as head of the Technical Support Services Unit at Crime Intelligence.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) alleged that Mokwele lacked the required qualifications for the post and accused Khumalo and other senior officers of manipulating the recruitment process to capture Crime Intelligence.

*This is a developing story

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Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South African Police Service (SAPS)
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