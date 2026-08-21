21-year-old sentenced to life for brutal attack on neighbour’s child

A Breyten court sentenced Sifiso Sibiloane to double life imprisonment for the horrific rape and murder of six-year-old Princess Rossouw.

Warning: This story contains details of rape and physical violence that some readers may find distressing.

The Breyten High Court sentenced 21-year-old Sifiso Sibiloane to two life terms for the brutal rape and murder of six-year-old Princess Rossouw.

The tragic incident unfolded on 7 March at a farm in the Nkangala District.

Sibiloane, who lived next door to the victim, lured the child into his room with the promise of sweets before taking her to a nearby maize field, where he raped and strangled her.

Following the attack, Sibiloane surrendered to the police and led investigators back to the crime scene.

Chilling confession

During the trial, Sibiloane pleaded guilty and admitted that his actions were unlawful.

Through his legal representative, he confessed that he panicked after the child said she was in pain and would tell her parents.

Fearful of getting caught, he throttled her to death and fled, leaving her body hidden in the crops.

State Advocate Amos Mtshweni urged the court to deliver a severe sentence, arguing that killing the child to cover up the rape showed a complete disregard for human life and shattered the trust between the neighboring families.

To demonstrate the impact of the crime, the prosecution presented a crime scene photo album, a post-mortem report confirming strangulation, and Victim Impact Statements from the grieving parents, who remembered Princess as a vibrant, loving girl who loved to sing.

Registry and weapon ban

Along with the two life sentences, the court ordered the state to enter Sibiloane’s name into the National Register for Sex Offenders. They declared him permanently unfit to work with children, and confirmed his automatic disqualification from owning a firearm.

Prosecutors expressed relief over the strict penalty, emphasising that the judicial system will continue to target perpetrators who harm children.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as a clear affirmation of the courts’ commitment to protecting children and imposing severe penalties on perpetrators of violent crimes against the most vulnerable members of society,” said National Prosecuting Authority Regional Spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual offences and gender-based violence and to safeguarding the rights and dignity of children.”