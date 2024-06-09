NPA, Hawks mum on whether more ANC bigwigs will be arrested

The ANC says it has no knowledge of any impending arrests of party leaders.

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Questions have been raised about who is the next African National Congress (ANC) top leader that could face arrest.

This week, South Africans watched in as former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa made his first appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges relating to R1.6 million bribes.

Kodwa was granted and released on R30 000 bail.

Should ANC leaders be worried?

A City Press report on Sunday has indicated that there could be more pending arrests of ANC top officials.

“Insiders said following Kodwa’s arrest on Tuesday on state capture-related charges, the Hawks were allegedly set to pounce on their next target,” the publication said.

However, both the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to comment on whether additional prominent ANC members would face arrest, asserting they only respond to factual information, not speculation.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri similarly stated that the party had no knowledge of any impending arrests of its leaders.

Around 90 ANC members are reported to be implicated in a six-part report by the Commission of Inquiry into the Allegations of State Capture, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

They include ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and former Home Affairs Minister Melusi Gigaba, among others.

ANC officials in Zondo report

The Citizen previously reported that Zondo recommended further investigation into several senior ANC members.

The final State Capture report revealed that during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, certain ANC leaders, including Mokonyane, had close ties with Bosasa.

Zondo concluded that the relationship between Bosasa and Mokonyane constituted a breach of her oath under the constitution, the Executive Members Ethics Act, and the Executive Ethics Code.

The report criticised Mantashe and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, for accepting security upgrades by Bosasa at their residences.

After Kodwa’s arrest, the ANC reiterated that the step-aside rule would kick in once a members has been criminally charged.

But opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) have been complaining that the NPA was dragging its feet in prosecuting those that have been implicated in the Zondo Commission report.

