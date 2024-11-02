NPA head Batohi to review decision to withdraw charges against Kodwa

The NPA said the charges against Kodwa were dropped after it was decided that “the prospects of a successful prosecution had diminished”.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi at the Union Buildings on 4 November 2018 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi will review the decision to withdraw the charges against former minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused.

NPA asked to review decision

This comes after Batohi’s office said it received a letter from the Hawks requesting that she review the decision by the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Andrew Chauke.

“In terms of Section 179 (5) (d) of the Constitution, the NDPP may review a decision to prosecute or not to prosecute, after consultation with the relevant DPP and after taking representations within a specified period from the accused person; the complainant; any other person or party whom the NDPP considers to be relevant,” NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said.

“The NDPP will review the decision in line with the above-stated legal framework and communicate the decision accordingly.”

Charges against Kodwa dropped

On Friday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision to drop the charges was made after the accused lodged representations to Chauke giving reasons why they should not be prosecuted.

“The DPP was duty bound to take into account that the prospects of a successful prosecution have diminished, owing to the change in circumstances, brought about by new developments that came to light, in spite of an initial decision to institute a prosecution,” Mjonondwane said.

Kodwa and his co-accused, former EOH Group executive Jehan Mackay, were facing corruption charges.

The State alleged that Kodwa received payments and luxury accommodation, amounting to R1.6 million, from Mackay between 2015 and 2016. The former minister was the ANC national spokesperson at the time.

This was allegedly in exchange for a R360 million IT software tender related to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

Kodwa ‘in the job market’

After the charges were dropped, Kodwa told the media on Friday that he is now “officially a free man” and he wants to continue serving the ANC.

“I’m available, I can apply anywhere, so I am in the job market as you know I am unemployed.”

