SSA dismisses ‘Operation Sibonkolo’ report targeting Mashatile, Lesufi and Lamola

A report claimed Operation Sibonkolo 'seeks to target frontrunners of the ANC elective conference with smear campaigns and multiple bot intrusion techniques'.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has dismissed claims of an alleged operation called Sibonkolo as “diversionary tactics” that seek to undermine progress in reforming the agency.

This comes after a Sunday World report stated that knives were out for Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni after an intelligence report accused her of abusing state resources to “further political and personal ambitions”.

‘Smear campaign’

The report, seen by Sunday World, claimed Ntshavheni initiated a covert operation called Sibonkolo to “monitor and smear the current deputy president,” Paul Mashatile. However, its framework was expanded to target nine other senior ANC politicians as “she has ambitions to become one of the ANC top six”.

‘Diversionary tactics’

Ntshavheni’s office stated it doesn’t usually comment on reports, but had to clarify the matter.

“The diversionary tactics being applied through the allegations of the so-called Operation Sibonkolo goes against the progress being made to transform the Agency as recommended by the High-Level Review Panel. These tactics seek to paint the SSA as an agency stuck in a rouge mode.”

The office said there is no operation “Sibonkolo”.

“As a matter of fact, the SSA does not have an operation called Sibonkolo or any operation focused on the manipulation of the state apparatus to further or undermine any individual political ambitions.

“The work of the SSA is governed by established Operational Directives, whilst the process to establish the necessary Regulations is underway. In addition, the established (through legislation) oversight mechanism are fully operational,” Ntshavheni’s office said.

Targets

The Sunday news report claims the Sibonkolo operation “seeks to target front runners of the ANC elective conference with smear campaigns and multiple bot intrusion techniques”.

Among those targeted are Mashatile, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, former minister Zizi Kodwa, Ramaphosa’s former political adviser Bejani Chauke, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, and his counterparts in Gauteng and Northern Cape, Panyaza Lesufi and Zamani Saul.

