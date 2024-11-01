Former government employee and church deacon sentenced to life for raping niece

A 61-year-old former Department of Public Service and Administration employee has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece in 2017.

The victim, who was ten at the time, was staying with her aunt, who was married to the accused, when the incident happened.

Niece, 10, raped by aunt’s husband

On 12 November 2017, the man and his niece were moving some of their belongings to their new residence in Mamelodi East, Tsakane Section.

Upon their arrival, the man, who also holds the position of deacon at the International Assemblies of God Church, raped his niece and instructed her not to tell anyone, claiming they were “playing a game.”

The truth of what happened only came out a year later when the aunt learnt of the rape, and she reported to the police on 18 November 2018. The former government employee and church deacon was arrested on 2 February 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court, the uncle pleaded not guilty to rape, claiming that his wife was conspiring to remove him from the family.

However, Mahanjana said State Prosecutor Advocate Annelizer Stiles called several witnesses to the stand, including the victim, a medical professional, and the accused’s wife, who provided compelling evidence that demonstrated the man’s guilt.

Accused claimed wife was conspiring against him

“Additionally, during the proceedings, Advocate Stiles submitted a Victim Impact Report (VIR) facilitated by social workers from the Department of Social Development. The report revealed that the victim experienced significant adverse effects on her academic performance,” Mahanjana said.

The wife also said in a VIR that the incident led to the breakdown of her marriage and had a toxic effect on the family dynamics, including alienation from her older children, who blamed her for their father’s arrest.

When delivering the sentence, Magistrate Ntlanti emphasised that the accused showed no remorse for his actions despite taking advantage of a vulnerable child.

Consequently, he was sentenced to life and declared unfit to possess a firearm. The uncle’s name will also be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

Sexual offenders register

The NPA welcomed the sentence and reaffirmed its dedication to combating sexual violence and protecting the rights of victims.

“The NPA will continue to hold perpetrators accountable to ensure justice for individuals affected by such heinous crimes,” Mahanjana said.