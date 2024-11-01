BREAKING: Charges against Zizi Kodwa withdrawn

Kodwa and Mackay are facing corruption charges.

Former minister of sport, arts and recreation, Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The corruption charges against former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused have been withdrawn.

Kodwa and Jehan Mackay briefly in the Commercial Crime Court, sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday where the State announced the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision to withdraw the charges.

Kodwa told the media that he is now “officially a free man.”

*This is developing story

