Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Helpline crisis must be fixed as 10111 collapses

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

12 November 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Security expert Willem Els said the 10111 system had deteriorated to the point where the public could no longer depend on it.

Helpline crisis must be fixed as 10111 collapses

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

One of the duties of the state is to provide safety and security for its citizens. And that is done, primarily, through the police service, which is there to combat crime and to help in emergencies.

But, what if you can’t get hold of the cops? Then, there is a chance that you will die – either at the hands of a criminal, or in a tragedy like a road accident.

As we report today, our country’s police emergency line – 10111 – is collapsing, with almost 5 000 calls a day not going through.

Even allowing for wrong numbers or prank calls, those dropped calls mean many people never manage to reach the cops.

Security Initiative for Africa expert Willem Els said the 10111 system had deteriorated to a point where members of the public could no longer depend on it.

“It is alarming if you see how inadequate it is, how unprofessional it is and how it is failing the public in its mandate.

“If you try to call 10111, you are really fortunate if they pick it up.”

Making this service work has to be a priority.

If the forces of law and order don’t know about an incident, they can’t do anything.

Read more on these topics

Editorials emergency South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Are political donors unfairly swaying SA’s democracy after DA’s R225m revealed?
News ‘More than greed’: Matlala says Cele kept asking him for money, unaware Idac sought former minister’s arrest
Politics ANC running out of chances as 2029 wipeout predicted
Politics Will Panyaza Lesufi be the next ANC president? Premier clears the air on 2027 leadership race
Elections 2026 MK party, IEC reach agreement over remarks on manipulation of election results

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News