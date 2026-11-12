Helpline crisis must be fixed as 10111 collapses

Security expert Willem Els said the 10111 system had deteriorated to the point where the public could no longer depend on it.

One of the duties of the state is to provide safety and security for its citizens. And that is done, primarily, through the police service, which is there to combat crime and to help in emergencies.

But, what if you can’t get hold of the cops? Then, there is a chance that you will die – either at the hands of a criminal, or in a tragedy like a road accident.

As we report today, our country’s police emergency line – 10111 – is collapsing, with almost 5 000 calls a day not going through.

Even allowing for wrong numbers or prank calls, those dropped calls mean many people never manage to reach the cops.

Security Initiative for Africa expert Willem Els said the 10111 system had deteriorated to a point where members of the public could no longer depend on it.

“It is alarming if you see how inadequate it is, how unprofessional it is and how it is failing the public in its mandate.

“If you try to call 10111, you are really fortunate if they pick it up.”

Making this service work has to be a priority.

If the forces of law and order don’t know about an incident, they can’t do anything.