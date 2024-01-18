Matrics overcome the ‘eye of Covid-19 storm’: Class of 2023 obtains 82,9% overall pass rate

Basic Education Minister Motshekga was addressing the nation at the ministerial release of the 2023 National Senior Certificate results.

Ministers and other officials attend release of the NSC results. Photo: Department of Basic Education/X

The Matrics of 2023 overcame tremendous obstacles, and their success despite this is indicative of their diligence and dedication, as well as the extent of support shown by their families, teachers and the Department of Basic Education.

So said the department’s minister, Angie Motshekga, at the ministerial release of the 2023 NSC results, where she also spoke about the improvement in the education sector in the past 30 years, child and adult literacy, and opportunities available to the 82,9% learners who passed, which is the second highest pass rate in SA’s democratic history in terms of the number of candidates but the highest as a percentage.

BREAKING: The class of 2023 🎓have obtained an 82,9% pass rate in their final exams, compared to 80,1% in 2022. 🙌



The Free State is once again leading as the top performing province with an 89.03% pass rate and KwaZulu-Natal came second at 86,4%. pic.twitter.com/LG8QyDLKlL — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) January 18, 2024

The pass rate and top provinces

The 2023 NSC overall pass rate reached the 82.9% mark (compared with 80.1% in 2022 and 76.4% in 2021), an improvement of 2.8% and 6.5% from the pass rates achieved by the classes of 2022 and 2021, respectively. This represents 572 983 candidates who passed the 2023 NSC exams.

While the pass rate of the exams in number is the second highest in the history of the NSC exams, when expressed as a percentage, the pass rate of the 2023 NSC exams is the highest in SA’s democratic history.

Similarly, bachelor passes as well as passes with distinction produced by the Class of 2023 stand out as the highest in the history of NSC exams.

In 2023, a total of 253 807 distinctions were achieved. The main contributors towards passes with distinctions were KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, and Limpopo.

The Free State is the leading province at 89.0%, an increase of 0.5% from 2022.

KwaZulu-Natal, the third-best improved province, achieved 86.4%, an increase of 3.4% from 2022.

Gauteng achieved 85.4%, an increase of 1.0% from 2022.

North West achieved 81.6%, an increase of 1.8% from 2022.

Western Cape achieved 81.5%, an increase of 0.1% from 2022.

The second-best-improved province is the Eastern Cape, with an achievement of 81.4%, an improvement of 4.1% from 2022.

The best-improved province is Limpopo, with an achievement of 79.5%, a 7.4% improvement from 2022.

Mpumalanga achieved 77.0%, a 0.2% increase from 2022.

Northern Cape achieved 75.8%, a 1.6% increase from 2022.

None of the provinces performed below the 75% pass rate; and none have a decline when their 2023 NSC exam results are compared with those of the previous year.

‘Upward trajectory’

Motshekga quoted the National Development Plan that “by 2030, South Africans should have access to education and training of the highest quality leading to significantly improved learners outcomes and the performance of South African learners in international standardised tests should be comparable to the performance of learners from countries at a similar level of development within similar levels of access”.

“Government has continuously and consistently implemented policies, programmes and interventions which clearly demonstrate the commitment to expand and enhance basic education through the implementation of social justice principals.

“Even the [financial] allocation that government gives to basic education does confirm this commitment.

“We can quickly say, for instance, from the recent Stats South Africa studies we are told that the number of five-year-olds that attend ECD centres which stood at 40% in 2002 to 90% in 2021.

“Over 98% of learners, who are 7 to 15 years of age, have been attending educational institutions since 2009, signaling near universal attendance rates for compulsory education in South Africa.”

Motshekga said the bachelor pass has nearly tripled since 2008.

“Despite starting from a relatively low base, the quality of learning outcomes has shown consistent improvement. South Africa has been one of the fastest-improving countries in international standardised assessments.”

Also, while the Covid-19 pandemic has “disrupted” this upward trajectory, Motshekga said the department has put measures in place to safeguard their opportunity to achieve National Senior Certificate passes.

She also said there has been an improvement in the literacy rate in the past 30 years.

The exams met regulation

“162 question papers were set; 10.2 million question papers were printed; 9.6 million scripts were produced, which were delivered countrywide to 6 898 secure examination centres, in which 72 500 invigilators were appointed; 52 500 markers were appointed in 184 secure marking centres.”

Despite the vastness of this endeavour, Motshekga said it was gratifying to see the results run smoothly and Umalusi declare the exams “administered largely in accordance with the Regulations Pertaining to the Conduct, Administration and Management of the NSC”.

Motshekga was joined on the night by Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, Director-General Mathanzima Mweli and MTN CEO Charles Molapisi.

Pride of the nation

Mhaule called the top achievers who were in attendance “the pride of our nation”.

“Our nation and our government is proud of the matric class of 2023 and their achievements, especially as these are learners who have endured many challenges along the way to get this far.

“This was another tough year… The education system is the cornerstone of our society, shaping leaders of tomorrow and providing them with the knowledge, skills and values they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

“At the heart of this system are our learners, who are the very reason for our educational endeavours. They possess a remarkable capacity for growth, innovation and transformation, and it is our duty to nurture and empower them to become active participants and leaders within their schools.”

She said this participation is important for the holistic success of society, before again drawing attention to the fact that the learners had achieved so much amid such a challenging period of history.

“Research shows that a tertiary qualification will significantly increase a person’s chance of employment and earning potential, [contributing] to better living standards.”

She said a matric certificate offers opportunities including entry-level employment, learnerships, internships and entrance into higher education institutions.

A pivotal moment

Speaking for MTN, Molapisi reconfirmed the company’s commitment and support in its partnership with the department.

“To the learners, I want to say that through your matric journey, you have invested years of dilligent effort, you have endured late nights of the lonely process of studying. You have confronted and you have triumphed against various challenges,” he said.

“It is your unwavering resilience and determination that have guided you to this pivotal moment. And I am saying to you, take pride in your remarkable achievements, and once again, congratulations.”

He encouraged the learners to continue believing in themselves and to thank those who had played a role in their success.

Breakfast with the best

Earlier on Thursday, Motshega addressed the country’s top matric achievers at a breakfast at the MTN Innovation Centre Foundation in Joburg.

There, joined by Mhaule, she spoke of the prospects that ‘cream of the crop’ would be able to enjoy.

Today at MTN Innovation Centre in Randburg. Minister of Basic Education, Mrs. Angie Motshekga, and Deputy Minister, Dr. Reginah Mhaule will be having breakfast with the 2023 matric top achievers. pic.twitter.com/erQam6Iaxk — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 18, 2024

“Today I stand here with an immense sense of pride as we host our best learners,” she said, telling the learners they outdid more than 800 000 learners, of which 750 000 were full-time learners.

“It’s no small feat. It’s big. And this big achievement will follow you for the rest of your lives,” she said.

Additional reporting by Devina Haripersad.