Class of 2023: ‘This will follow you for the rest of your lives’ – Motshekga to top achievers

Breakfast with Angie: The basic education minister celebrated the cream of the crop of 2023 matric achievers on Thursday morning.

Top matric achievers at the matrics breakfast hosted by MTN and the Minister of Basic Education. Image: X/@MTNZA

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga addressed the country’s top matric achievers and their parents at a breakfast on Thursday, 18 January at the MTN Innovation Centre Foundation, in Randburg

Motshekga was joined at the event by Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule.

The breakfast took place just ahead of the release of the Class of 2023’s matric results on Thursday evening and after the publication of the results for Independent Examinations Board candidates, who attained a comprehensive pass rate of 98.46%.

Class of 2023: Motshekga praises top achievers

“Today I stand here with an immense sense of pride as we host our best learners,” the minister started oof her “breakfast speech”.

She emphasised that the matriculants in attendance were the cream of the crop who outdid more than 800 000 learners that sat for the 2023 matric examinations of which more than 750 000 were full-time learnera.

“It’s no small feat. It’s big. And this big achievement will follow you for the rest of your lives,” she said.

Motshekga said that there was a profound sense of pride at the event as the nation celebrated its top learners.

“This achievement is testament to the resilience and determination of our young people,” she said.

She added that they demonstrated extraordinary achievements.

Post-pandemic challenges

“Because the class of 2023 is not an ordinary class and indeed it has demonstrated extraordinary perserverance in a period marked by post-pandemic challenges. You were really in the eye of the storm,” she said, referring to the disruption in their studies during 2020 and 2021.

The minister congratulated the pupils and wished them all the best in their future endeavours.

When and where: Motshekga to address the nation

Motshekga is expected to address the nation on Thursday evening at 6pm from the Mosaïek Church in Randburg.

Pupils across the various provinces will be able to collect their results from their respective schools on 19 January 2024.