NSPCA considers legal action against Sheba’s owner

The National Society of the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheba the tigress.

Sheba escaped from a property in the Walkerville area at the weekend and was on the loose for five days.

Sheba’s death

Community policing forum representative Gresham Mandy said that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sheba attacked and killed a domestic farm animal and residents in surrounding farms were at risk.

Mandy said the big cat was killed to protect the residents.

Investigations

“The NSPCA is currently investigating the matter further, taking various angles into account, and is giving serious consideration to taking legal action against the owner of the tigress for the events that have unfolded.”

“Contrary to some reports, the tigress was not captured and then euthanized. The owner failed to capture her safely and ultimately, she was shot and killed after entering a populated dwelling in the area,” it said.

Not contacted

The NSPCA said they and the local SPCA (Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark) were not contacted and did not form part of the decision to shoot and kill the animal.

“This is not the first case of a wild animal escaping captivity, nor is it the first time that the animal is made to pay the price for irresponsibility and lack of compassion.”

“Animals in captivity are subjected to extreme cruelty. Over and above the fact that freedom is stolen from these animals, they may also be confined to cages, filthy living conditions, the inability to express their natural behaviour, and they are often cruelly trained to perform degrading tricks for the entertainment of people who lack compassion.”

After Sheba escaped, she attacked a 39-year-old man, who is currently recovering in hospital, a pig and two dogs.

