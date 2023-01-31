Daily news update: Gqeberha shooting, tiger recaptured and Ackerman trial

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Gqeberha shooting: Cele says police can’t guess despite public demanding quick response

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged the public to give the police space to do their work following a mass shooting in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha.

Eight people were killed when at least two gunmen opened fire on the unsuspecting victims who celebrating a birthday party in Maqanda Street on Sunday.

The incident, which is believed to have taken place between 17:15 and 17:30, also left three people in a critical condition.

Young tiger’s day out comes to abrupt end as it’s recaptured in Edenvale

The nine-month-old female was spotted in Edenvale. Photo: Blue hawk Tactical

Authorities have confirmed that the tiger that was spotted in Edenvale has been recaptured.

It was reported that various units have assisted in locating and capturing the young tiger in Edenvale. The animal has been sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping.

The tiger was spotted in the early hours of the morning on Terrace Road. It was seen on a business’s security camera footage walking past a car.

High Court hears how alleged sex ring kingpin Ackerman tried to buy a gun and flee SA

Accused Gerhard Ackerman in court on 24 January 2023. Photo: WMACA

The High Court in Johannesburg today heard how alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman tried to buy a firearm and get a fake identity document so he could flee to Botswana using lifts from trucks in an attempt evade trial.

Ackerman is facing more than 700 charges ranging from rape, attempted murder, distribution of child pornography and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation.

Vusi Thembekwayo divorce battle gets ugly

Thembekwayo was giving a motivational talk which was posted on TikTok. Photo: Vusi Thembekwayo.com

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo and his estranged wife Palesa Mahlolo’s divorce battle is getting uglier.

Mahalo has accused Thembekwayo of being abusive in their relationship, allegations he denied.

The Sunday World reported that the motivational speaker took Maholo to Joburg High Court for “refusing” to sign an offer to sell their vacant land in the ultra-rich estate, Steyn City.

SA Rugby announce exciting domestic rugby calendar for 2023

The Pumas will have seven other teams to compete with in the 2023 Currie Cup Premier Division. Picture: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

SA Rugby on Monday announced the exciting competition structure for the 2023 rugby season, which will see an expansion of the Currie Cup Premier Division, the addition of the Mzanzi Challenge comprising five international teams, as well as plenty provincial women’s and age-group rugby.

With the United Rugby Championship and European participation by the South African franchises already in full swing, SA Rugby have now confirmed the competitions structure for the rest of the local rugby calendar, which will include an eight-team Currie Cup Premier Division competition starting in the second week of March, and no fewer than 11 participants in the Mzanzi Challenge.