NSPCA weigh in on slaughter of giraffes in Buthelezi’s honour

The killing of giraffes donated to the Buthelezi family has sparked mixed reactions online.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said in its view the slaughter of giraffes and other wildlife in honour of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was not done in a cruel manner.

Two giraffes and six impalas were donated by the KwaZulu-Natal conservation body Ezemvelo, for slaughtering in honour of the late political figure.

The donation drew mixed reactions, with some claiming it was cruelty and others describing it as no different to slaughter a cow.

NSPCA Spokesperson Jacques Peacock told The Citizen, according to the information they received, the animals were already culled.

“Cruelty is not visible,” he added.

Meat from the animals was reportedly given to mourners who came to pay their respects at Buthelezi’s residence in KwaPhindangene, Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of his funeral over the weekend.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo, told TimesLIVE the animals were donated after a formal written request from Buthelezi’s family.

“We did as per the request. We donated two giraffes and six impalas. We donated to them as a traditional authority, which is something we normally do to traditional authorities around our game reserves,” he said.

Giraffes are not on the World Animal Foundation or World Wildlife Fund endangered lists, and the NSCPA’s peacock reminded people it was the manner in which an animal was killed that was often their issue.

The NSPCA were less pleased with the killing of a cow by EFF president Julius Malema as part of the party’s 10th anniversary in July.

“It is evident from the video that Mr Malema uses two small knives and inflicts more than 11 stabs and over 60 instances of twisting the knife into the fully conscious animal’s poll.

“Mr Malema repeatedly inflicted pain and caused unnecessary suffering to the animal and it is evident that the animal endured significant distress,” the organisation said of the incident.

It laid a criminal charge against Malema in accordance with the Animals Protection Act.

But what does giraffe taste like?

Some online also questioned how giraffe meat tastes.

According to celebrity chef Hugh Fearnly-Whittingstall, it tastes like “a better version of steak or venison.”

“The meat has a natural sweetness that may not be to everybody’s taste, but is certainly to mine when grilled over an open fire,” he told Mental Floss magazine.

The Carnivore Restaurant in Muldersdrift in Johannesburg serves up all sorts of exotic meats, including giraffe. The restaurant advises the meat should be ordered rare or medium-rare to enjoy its full flavour.

TikTok chefs also offer a variety of giraffe meat recipes, including one for the giraffe tongue.