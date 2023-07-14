Numsa welcomes signing of 7% wage increase for workers at Eskom subsidiary

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has expressed its satisfaction with the recent signing of a collective agreement between Numsa and Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI).

Rotek Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom Enterprises and part of Eskom Holdings, is responsible for providing construction, maintenance, and transportation services in support of Eskom operations.

Spanning over three years

According to Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim, the agreement, which will span a three-year period starting from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026, workers at Rotek Industries will benefit from various improvements in their working conditions.

“The most significant aspect of the agreement is the wage increase, as workers will receive a 7% raise each year throughout the duration of the agreement.

“This increase aims to recognise the valuable contributions of the workers and align their compensation with the current economic climate,” he said.

He added that in addition to the wage increase, workers will also get a 7% increase in their housing allowance annually. The adjustment aims to address the rising costs of housing and ensure that employees can afford suitable accommodation.

Once-off gratuity

“To further acknowledge the efforts of the workers, a once-off taxable gratuity payment of R10 000 will be provided in the first year of the agreement. This gratuity payment serves as a bonus for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, in the second year, workers will receive another R10 000 gratuity, further enhancing their financial well-being,” he confirmed.

Jim said that the agreement also addresses several outstanding matters that are crucial for the workers’ welfare.

“Within the next six months, both Numsa and ERI will work towards finding new medical aid suppliers to improve healthcare provisions.

“Furthermore, the agreement includes a provision for a six-month maternity leave, ensuring that workers are supported during this important period in their lives.

“It also guarantees that Eskom ERI employees receive the same benefits as Eskom Bargaining Unit employees, promoting fairness and equality within the organisation,” he said.

Amendments

The agreement was also said to highlight the need to consider amendments to the house agreement and recognition agreement, which encompass the disciplinary code and procedure, as well as the grievance procedure.

Jim expressed that Numsa welcomed the signing of this agreement, emphasising the importance of workers sharing in the wealth they help create.