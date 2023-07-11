Numsa upholds expulsion of its former second deputy president

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has upheld the expulsion of its former second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse.

The decision was made by the union’s special central committee (SCC) during a meeting held last Friday at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

Ntlokotse’s expulsion

Ntlokotse was expelled in May after she was found guilty of three counts of misconduct including gross insubordination, violating the principle of democratic centralism and sowing dissent and division in the union.

She was given the opportunity to appeal the decision, but the SCC unanimously upheld her expulsion.

Legal counsel

The SCC heard Ntlokotse’s appeal on 7 July. She was represented by three attorneys, but she chose to present her own arguments to the committee.

According to a statement released by Numsa on Monday, Ntlokotse did not show any remorse for her misconduct and she continued to justify her actions.

“Unfortunately, comrade Ruth used that opportunity to launch a blistering attack on the central committee, instead of appealing. She showed no remorse and continued to justify her misconduct.

“After she had presented all her arguments, the SCC unanimously resolved to uphold her expulsion. She therefore remains expelled from the union and the matter is now closed. The office of the general secretary of Numsa has communicated that decision to her,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Organisational discipline

Numsa said the decision to expel Ntlokotse was “in the best interests of the union”. The union said Ntlokotse’s actions had “undermined the principle of organisational discipline” and “created division and led to factions”.

Numsa said it is “committed to upholding the rule of law and the principle of democratic centralism”. It said it will “continue to take disciplinary action against any member who violates these principles”.

