One dead, two others injured in head-on collision in KZN

The country has seen some deadly accidents on national roads during the festive season.

One of the vehicles involved in the N2 accident. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

One person has been killed and two others injured in a head-on collision in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accidents on Sunday night came as a large exodus of holidaymakers trekked back to Gauteng from Durban and its environs.

Head-on crash

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to a head-on-collision between two light motor vehicles on the N2 Northbound near Zinkwazi.

“The driver of a bakkie travelling north was found in a critical condition and was severely entrapped in his vehicle. The N2 northbound was closed, allowing the KDM Fire Department to extricate the patient.

“One occupant in the second vehicle was in a serious condition, while sadly the second occupant sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” Meyrick said.

Meyrick added that both patients were stabilised and transported to hospitals for further care.

“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

N3 Toll Concession

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) in KZN has urged motorists to practice safe driving as they return home from their holidays.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week, with traffic volumes likely to increase even further.

Dhoogra said inclement weather as forecast by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) will affect driving ability on the route.

In December there were more than 134 accidents along the N3 many of which were single-car accidents attributed to fatigue and reckless driving.

Poor driver behaviour

Dhoogra said poor driver behaviour continued to be the main cause of crashes on the N3 Toll Route this past holiday season.

“A lack of accountability and irresponsible driving – including speed, reckless driving, a loss of concentration, and driver distractions – are the likely major contributory factors of crashes on the N3 Toll Route.

“N3TC and our road safety partners appeal to all motorists to work with us to make our roads safer for everyone,” said Dhoogra.

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 highway – the N3 Toll Route – between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

