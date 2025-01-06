Several injured in N3 Toll road bus crash near Colenso

The bus was reportedly carrying 57 passengers.

At least eighteen people have been injured in an early morning crash involving a bus and a truck in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident happened on the N3 near Colenso on Monday as a great exodus of holidaymakers returned back home after the festive season.

Bus crash

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said four people who were entrapped and extricated including others who were injured have been transported to medical facilities.

N3TC spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said northbound traffic, towards Gauteng, is currently severely affected while recovery is underway.

“Traffic is, however, slowly moving past the scene using the Joburg bound fast lane. Motorists are warned to expect heavy congestion and extensive delays in the vicinity of the crash. Please approach the area with caution.”

Weather warning

Dhoogra has warned that wet weather conditions are currently being experienced along most parts of the N3 Toll Route.

Dhoogra has appealed to road users to please heed warnings.

“Please reduce your speed, maintain safe following distances, and drive defensively, especially in this weather.”

Dhoogra said busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week with traffic volumes likely to increase even further today as holidaymakers continue their homebound journeys.

Sun City damages

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions and severe storms have caused extensive damage to vehicles as holidaymakers scurried for cover at the Sun City holiday resort in the North West province.

Several videos have been circulated on social media showing uprooted trees which fell on multiple vehicles.

The incidents come amid the South African Weather Services (SAWS) Yellow level 4 warning of disruptive rains leading to flooding and damage to property and infrastructure expected to persist across provinces including North West, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal until Wednesday.

This has since been upgraded to an orange level 8 in KZN with residents being urged to be cautious.

