Great exodus on N3 Toll as holidaymakers trek to Gauteng from Durban

Traffic is expected to peak on the N3 on Sunday as thousands return home with many starting work on Monday.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Picture: The Witness

As a great exodus of holidaymakers trek their way back to Gauteng from Durban and surrounds, the N3 Toll Concession has warned road users of increased travelling volumes.

Peak traffic

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said Busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week with traffic volumes likely to increase even further today as holidaymakers continue their homebound journeys.

“High volumes in excess of 2 000 vehicles per hour are expected in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) today.

Dhoogra said the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned of disruptive rainstorms that may occur from late afternoon on Sunday.

“This time of year, many parts of the N3 Toll Route are prone to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hail.

“Stay alert and informed of traffic and weather conditions along your planned route.

“Allow extra travel time to patiently and carefully negotiate difficult travel conditions. Adhere to warnings, reduce speed, keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, drive defensively, and take preventative measures to avoid becoming a road statistic,” Dhoogra said.

Driver behaviour

Dhoogra said poor driver behaviour continued to be the main cause of crashes on the N3 Toll Route this past holiday season, with the majority of the 134 crashes recorded during December 2024 having been single-vehicle crashes.

“A lack of accountability and irresponsible driving – including speed, reckless driving, a loss of concentration, and driver distractions – are the likely major contributory factors of crashes on the N3 Toll Route.

“N3TC and our road safety partners appeal to all motorists to work with us to make our roads safer for everyone,” says Ms Dhoogra.

“Please take extra care today when the N3 Toll Route is likely to be congested, and slow moving traffic may cause delays.”

Speed kills

Dhoogra warned that Road incident management systems (RIMS), visible policing, and the deployment of emergency services teams will be heightened along the route with multi-disciplinary teams manning various road safety checkpoints.

“Plan ahead, stay informed, and be cognisant of the changing weather, road and traffic conditions.

“Please remain courteous, patient, and alert. Never attempt to make up for lost time by speeding along sections where traffic is flowing more freely,”

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 highway – the N3 Toll Route – between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

