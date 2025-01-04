More than 7 400 arrested over festive season, including doing 209km/h in 120 zone

As the festive season draws to a close, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has revealed that 7 448 people have been arrested for various offences including excessive speeding, drunken driving and attempted bribery.

The RTMC provided an update on Saturday as thousands of holidaymakers return home from various provinces across the country.

Arrests

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the arrests were made from the 1st of December 2024 and the 1st of January 2025.

“Eastern Cape recorded 455 arrests for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in December.

“The highest breath alcohol level recorded was 2.47mg/1000ml on the R61 in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on the 27th of December.”

“The highest speed recorded was in Limpopo on the N1, a motorist was caught driving 209km/h in 120km/h zone on the 17th of December,” Zwane said.

Million checked

Zwane said more than a million motorists were also checked since the new year kicked in.

“As of January 1, a total of 1 157 032 vehicles were stopped and checked by Road Traffic Authorities as part of the festive season enforcement plan aimed at promoting safety on national roads. Officers issued 408 783 written charges for various traffic violations and 6034 vehicles were discontinued.

Warning

Zwane has called for vigilance, patience and respect for the rules of the roads

“As the festive season holidays come to an end and travellers prepare to return home, roads leading out of coastal areas and neighbouring states are expected to experience high traffic volumes over the weekend.

“Law enforcement officers have been deployed to monitor driver behaviour on the roads and reduce the number of crashes and fatalities.

“The RTMC continues to caution motorists to be cautious when driving under rainy conditions. Drivers are reminded to do the following when driving in rainy conditions: Put lights on, reduce speed, increase your following distance and avoid the use of cell phones and other distractions,” Zwne said.

On Friday, Zwane told The Citizen that authorities will be out in full force on the country’s major routes.

